A band that takes all musical liberties and knows how to combine influences from the most diverse directions in an exciting way in a very atmospheric overall sound. It’s a really nice start that the young trio BIRDS OF UNKNOWN presents here with their debut “Gently Smiling”.

Last December at the Wiener Porgy & Bess at the festival Kick Jazzin addition Birds of Unknown was invited as a guest act. If you listen to the music of the trio Patricija Škof (vocals), Tibor Pernarčič (saxophone) and Tilen Beigot (guitar), it quickly becomes clear that other than classical rules apply to stylistic questions. In the pieces of Birds of Unknown a lot of different things come together, jazz, soul, ethno, soul, pop and much more. That’s not enough to show Birds of Unknown also a great penchant for musical experimentation, whereby the sound of the band develops an additional character of its own.

“Gently smiling” is more calm and reserved, it never gets loud or overly playful. The band follows the principle “less is more” and creates something incredibly atmospheric sounding from just this little. The pieces develop a lot, a lot of atmosphere, they are really in flux and invite the listener: inside to dive deep into the stories and be enchanted by the delicate melodies, the fine arrangements and above all by the touching voice of Patricija Škof permit.

Birds of Unknown already show great qualities with their debut. The trio knows how to turn music into a real experience that calls for intensive listening and knows how to touch you to a great extent. A really impressive first musical sign of life.

Birds of Unknown are guests at Klangtheater im Radiokulturhaus on April 13th.

Michael Ternai

++++

Links:

Birds of Unknown

Birds of Unknown (Facebook)

Birds of Unknown (Instagram)