Birkenstock and Stüssy’s Latest Collaboration: Boston Clogs Made of Corduroy and Suede

Birkenstock and Stüssy Announce New Joint Series Collaboration

German shoe brand Birkenstock and streetwear brand Stüssy have confirmed the launch of a new joint series collaboration. This collaboration comes after Birkenstock’s recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the launch of a limited-edition joint series of “City Connection” with American fashion store Concepts.

The two brands previously collaborated on the Boston Clogs made of corduroy and suede fabrics in 2020 and 2021, and now they are set to release their third co-branded collection. Stüssy announced the news of the collaboration through Instagram and revealed that the new joint series will be available in designated stores and Stüssy’s official website on November 24th, with a subsequent release on the Birkenstock official website on November 27th.

While the specific product details and images have not yet been released, fans of both brands are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the new collection. The collaboration between Birkenstock and Stüssy is expected to generate significant excitement within the fashion and streetwear communities.

The official release of the joint series on November 24th and 27th will mark the latest move in Birkenstock’s ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the global fashion market. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated collaboration.

