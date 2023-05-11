BIRKENSTOCK ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION FOR SPRING SUMMER 2023 | Hypebeast

To celebrate the birth of its three classic shoes, BIRKENSTOCK launched a new limited edition anniversary series. With their unique curve design, functional design and BIRKENSTOCK footbed, MADRID, ARIZONA and GIZEH have attracted countless fans around the world. Their unique shapes have become the brand logo and the symbol of “natural gait”. This season, the brand re-launched a limited edition The styles commemorate the 60th, 50th and 40th anniversary of the birth of MADRID, ARIZONA and GIZEH respectively.

The new series includes MADRID, ARIZONA and GIZEH three styles, a total of eight colors. Each pair of anniversary limited edition styles is uniquely numbered and comes with a pair of vintage BIRKENSTOCK socks. In addition, the brand has created a specially designed shoe box for the shoes of the anniversary series, and its design inspiration comes from the historical archives of each series of BIRKENSTOCK shoes. In addition, the series will be sold in limited quantities according to the birth year of each style – 1963 pairs of MADRID shoes, 1973 pairs of ARIZONA shoes, and no more than 1983 pairs of GIZEH shoes, and will be available exclusively through the brand’s official website starting May 11.