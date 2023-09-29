Birkenstock Collaborates with Tekla to Create Limited Series of Shoes and Pajamas

Birkenstock Collaborates with Tekla to Launch Limited Edition Shoe and Pajama Series

Leading shoe brand Birkenstock has teamed up with Copenhagen-based bedding brand Tekla to introduce a special collection of co-branded shoes and pajamas. The collaboration aims to combine the expertise of both brands and bring a new level of comfort and style to consumers.

Drawing inspiration from the concept of unlimited creativity, the joint series presents two unique shoe designs. The first, known as the “Powder Uji Shoes,” features Birkenstock’s iconic shoe shape combined with Japanese Zen elements. These double-strap shoes are made from luxurious suede material and come with a soft fleece lining to enhance comfort.

The second design, known as the “Nagoya Shoes,” showcases wool lining, suede material, and Velcro buckles. These shoes are also manufactured in Germany, ensuring premium quality. The Nagoya Shoes are available in four fashionable colors: “Mauve,” “Straw,” “Slate,” and “Powder.”

In addition to the footwear collection, the joint series also includes a range of comfortable home clothing. The clothing items highlight Tekla’s distinctive striped pattern and are perfect for relaxing at home. The collection features shorts, robes, trousers, long-sleeved shirts, and more, all available in the same four color options: “Mauve,” “Straw,” “Slate,” and “Powder.”

The Birkenstock x Tekla limited joint series is set to launch in the near future, delighting consumers who value both comfort and style. Those interested in this unique collaboration are encouraged to keep an eye out for its release.

With Birkenstock’s renowned reputation for comfortable and durable shoes, and Tekla’s expertise in creating high-quality bedding, this collaboration promises to deliver a collection that is both stylish and cozy.