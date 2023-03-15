Home Entertainment Bizarrap announced the start of “BZRP Live Tour”
Bizarrap announced the start of “BZRP Live Tour”

Shaving announced the start of “BZRP Live Tour” in Argentina, the tour that he will present throughout the country. The prominent producer and musical artist will be on April 20 at the Palermo Hippodrome. Bizarrap comes from presenting live with Shakira the Bizarrap Music Sessions #53 in the exclusive “Late Night Show”, the program of Jimmy Fallon.

On this occasion, the world also witnessed the delivery of the Guinness records achieved by Bizarrap with the release of this Session: the most viewed Latin song on YouTube in 24 hours, the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million views on YouTube, the most listened to Latin song on Spotify in 24 hours, the song most streamed Latina on Spotify in a week, most weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin and most #1 on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales chart.

Las Appetizer They can be purchased in advance from Wednesday March 15 at 10am through www.ticketek.com.ar.

