The new album has a Latin word as its title and is an exaltation of his land, starting with the cover in which Björk is an Icelandic elf surrounded by mushrooms. Inside, however, music for “people who set up discos in their living rooms”, as she herself defines it.

Fossora in Latin is the feminine of the noun that indicates “he who digs”, Björk chose this title for his album because, after all, it is precisely what he does through the thirteen songs that compose it. Ancestress – in which her son Sindri Eldon is also present – and Sorrowful Soil are dedicated to her mother Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, a fervent activist who died in 2018, while her daughter Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney appears in the concluding Her Mother’s House.

“Beauty in the fjords”

The artist from Reykjavík does not only dig in his private life, but also in his land: in the meanders of Fossora we find the song Fagurt Er í Fjörðum, or “Beauty in the fjords”, a celebratory song of the Icelandic tradition. The verses are those of the nomadic poetess and fisherwoman Látra-Björg, an interesting figure from various points of view: marginalized by men because more talented than them in fishing, she had the power to move mountains, read the sea, knowing the movements of fish , and casting spells through his poems.

Musically speaking, Fossora is affected by two main elements. The first is linked to Björk’s modus operandi, which builds each album of her as a reaction to the previous one. Vulnicura of 2015 was the poignant soundtrack of the separation from artist Matthew Barney, Utopia of 2017 the escapist attempt to elaborate the sentimental break. The new album by the artist comes after five years and the experience of lockdown, lived by Björk in her living room, putting discs for parties with about twenty guests. The other peculiar element of Fossora concerns the collaborations, ranging from the Indonesian duo Gabber Modus Operandi, producers who mix traditional Balinese music with electronics and hardcore, to the American experimental artist Serpentwithfeet.

All this makes Björk’s tenth studio album a work linked to the earth, an organic and airy space in which cold electronic discharges and the warmth of the bass clarinet coexist; both at the service of the vocal explosions which, as the Icelandic artist has accustomed us, are in constant struggle with the melody.