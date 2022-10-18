According to his co-star Mo Amer, Dwayne Johnson’s lead in “Black Adam” had a line: “Just kill them.” Surprised to be the exact opposite of the decent tough guy portrayed in many other movies.

Amer recently told Collider: “It took me a while to get used to it and then I was like, ‘Wow, this is going to be great’.”

“He’s totally (turned into Black Adam) – he’s obviously still in great shape, but you don’t see the ‘Boulder’ at all. You’re going to see Black Adam, really.”

According to the producers, both the film and the characters are darker and more ruthless, which is also the goal of the film, but this has caused some friction between the film and the MPA, the film classification association.

Producer Beau Flynn High Speed ​​Collider: “(We had four rounds of (rating) with the MPA) and I think, (the film) only got a PG-13 (teen) rating about five weeks ago.”

While the R (adult) rating is not as taboo as it used to be for comic book superhero movies, it even means that the movie box office is dead: Deadpool and Wolverine: The Last Stand/Logan have proven it. But a theatrical production that shuts out large numbers of teens could result in missing out on the huge revenue opportunity that Dwayne Johnson and one of DC’s most popular characters could create.

But producer Hiram Garcia said a commitment to a darker tone was crucial to doing justice to the roots of the Black Adam IP. He said: “We really wanted to make sure we respected the character of Black Adam. One of the things he’s best known for is his aggressiveness and violence, and making a Black Adam movie without that wouldn’t be real. So we Always knew we were going to push it as hard as we could. We knew it was going to be a process with MPA and we ended up doing our best to get that rating, but we were able to get there. But that’s really important to us. That’s something Situation Johnson is very committed to.”

Still, Black Adam’s own unique definition of justice has sparked controversy on the rating board.

“Actually, we did have to do a lot of editing,” Flynn admits. There were some personal moments we really enjoyed, but we had to let them go. But we never compromise; we never have to cut a scene. We had some really cool moments, if you noticed, some great moments where Black Adam drops a gang soldier in the motorcycle chase clip. And then there’s a cool picture of a truck being bounced off a corpse. But…you can’t settle for it, you have to fight for it. I think we had four or five (highlights like that). At one point we had about 10 and we were able to make some compromises with the MPA on that. “

Although the film eventually received a PG-13 rating, altered scenes may still be seen in the future.

Flynn promises: “There will be some clips when we release it in home theater and streaming.”