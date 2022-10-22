[The Epoch Times, October 22, 2022]The superpowers in film and television works are not always the black and white positioning of heroes or villains, but may also belong to the “anti-heroes” in the gray area. The movie “Black Adam” ( The male protagonist in Black Adam is a typical example, which is regarded as a threat by the evil camp and the hero team at the same time, and also allows the tension of the work to be basically guaranteed.

The background of the story is that the protagonist Tess Adam is from the fictional kingdom of Kandak. At that time, a tyrant continued to violently enslave his own people, which eventually led to an anti-violent revolution. In addition to playing a key role in the process, Tess Adam also obtained powerful superpowers endowed by wizards by fate, but after defeating the tyrant, he was also sealed for 5,000 years. In contemporary times, a Candak woman, Adrianna, wakes up Tesla Adam in order to fight the villains. Although the male protagonist is very capable of eradicating evil, he is also regarded as a new threat by the “Justice Society of America”, and at the same time becomes a thorn in both black and white. a big challenge for him.

The ancient civilization drama has anti-tyranny elements

The first act of the film focuses on the kingdom of Kandak 5,000 years ago. This country is an ancient civilization that does not exist in reality, and has a mysterious ore, which also gives the stage itself a layer of mystery. The existence of tyrants has also become an excellent source of shaping the tension of the plot; in the process, the brave actions of a young man can effectively render the bloody atmosphere like the coming of the savior, making the aspect of resisting tyranny an important aspect.

Regarding Tesla Adam’s acquisition of superpowers, in addition to the appearance of wizard characters, this film adds a fantasy style to the work, and the endowment and application of superpowers are more similar to the movie “Shazam!” ” (Shazam!) for further links. The arrangement of related scenes is enough to allow this film to create a new story while establishing a clear pattern of worldview linkage with other DC hero movies, so that the development potential of new characters can have broader prospects.

After the story came to the contemporary Candak, “Black Adam” can show through the experience of the woman Adrianna and her relatives and friends in a timely manner that Candak still has a certain distance from living and working in peace and contentment, so that freedom is restricted by mercenaries, which has become the basis for seeing the big from the small. . In the future, the experience of Adrianna and her team will be closely related to the treasure hunt. The location of the mysterious item is not an ordinary place, and it can effectively render a special atmosphere similar to the exploration of the ancient tomb. No matter whether there is an agency or not, there are certain points of interest.

Changes in the adventure process are predictable aspects. The evil mercenary elements that have been laid out before can become a source of dramatic tension, make the fate of team members change, and create reasonable twists and turns for the plot. The various actions of a supporting actor in the process can hide variables in the ordinary, reserve foreshadowing for the future story direction, and lay a sufficient foundation for the plot to turn.

The male protagonist’s battle with the mercenaries reflects his extraordinary skills

Tesla Adam was awakened in the process, which also made the film officially enter the main event, and its battle with the mercenary group made the battle scene a visual feast. The multiple abilities of the male protagonist are powerfully interpreted, and the special current released by him not only brings fantastic features, but also has a shocking destructive power. The invulnerability, strength, and lightning speed of the mercenary are fully presented; in the design of the scene, it can effectively demonstrate the huge gap between superpowers and mortals, and let the actor Dwayne Johnson (Dwayne Johnson) ) of a strong man, complementing the characters.

The battle between the male protagonist and the mercenary group also contains certain twists and turns at the end. This episode has a reasonable role in advancing the relationship between the characters, and allows Tess Adam and Adrianna’s family to forge an important fate. Adrianna’s young son, Amon, has emerged in the related dramas. In the opposite scene with Tesla Adam, through the children’s admiration and fearlessness of superpowers, they can create interesting sparks and make life-like dramas good. Aspect.

The difference between Tesla Adams and ordinary heroes can also be reflected in his speech and behavior. Deliberately breaking through walls many times and not caring about destroying other people’s houses can become a microcosm of his personality; his various remarks can reflect his traditional positive image of lack of compassion and noble sentiments. As far as the characterization of the character is concerned, although it is not an evil villain, it can also distinguish it from a typical hero, laying a reasonable foreshadowing for future conflicts with the hero team.

The appearance of orthodox heroes adds visual attention to the work

The hero organization “Justice Society of America” ​​is eyeing Tesla Adam, which naturally brings new highlights to “Black Adam”. The members of the association include four key characters, Eagle Man, Doctor Fate, Atomic Smasher and Whirlwind in the film. Each hero contains unique skills. When using superpowers to fight, they can all bring special effects to the movie. Some win with the visual effect of the ability itself, and some can show artistic beauty on the equipment, which is effective for the work. add color.

In the future, Tesla Adam’s experience in Candak will include a battle with black and white. The first battle with the mercenary group was limited by the cave environment, and there were still some restrictions on the scene management; now, after coming to a wide outdoor area, its flying ability has been fully expressed, allowing a large number of battles to be in the air. As you progress, the character’s movement ability and the strength of attacking opponents can be effectively upgraded, which greatly increases the scene’s highlights.

As far as the shaping of literary dramas is concerned, it can further highlight the differences between the male protagonist and orthodox heroes such as the Justice Society of America, and bring the battle of ideas to the surface, and the opposing dramas of the two sides have enough conflict and tension. One side idealistically wants to put an end to killing, while the other side sees it as a necessary means to eradicate intimidation, which has become a representative disagreement; the questioning and handling of captured mercenaries is an important aspect of this disagreement, so that The struggle of ideas turns into a concrete conflict. It can also be shown moderately in the process. Tesla Adam is not a stubborn person who is unwilling to give in, allowing the character to have a more pleasing change curve.

The key turning point upgrades the texture of the plot

A change in the battle brings new challenges to the male protagonist and the Justice Society of America. Such aspects are not limited to the safety of the characters and whether they can fulfill their mission, but also include extended plot changes. Tess Adam’s review of the past in the process, and the revolutionary changes in the first act of Kandak’s revolutionary events are enough to make people understand that some of the previous narrative techniques are actually deceptive. It brings a big change like a plot twist to “Black Adam”, which improves the texture of the plot.

As far as the villain is concerned, there is also a hidden flip side. Through the use of a foreshadowing, the threat brought by the villain has been greatly escalated, and then the power of the final climax has been born. In the process, the role of Dr. Destiny can become a bright spot, and his personal decision not only shows the noble sentiments of heroes, but also escalates the focus of the battle between good and evil.

Tesla Adam’s participation in the final battle experienced a special “awakening” experience, which made his return even more enthusiastic and made the focus not only on the display of superpowers. Amon, Eagle Man and other supporting roles also found suitable positions in the process, so that the ending of the event would not become the hero’s personal show, but moved closer to the team’s performance.

Strictly speaking, “Black Adam” is not a work that wins with in-depth plot layout and character characterization, but the battle scenes are quite commercial, with a large number and no cold scenes; the male protagonist is positioned in a gray area and can also be a hero. The theme of the film adds new ideas. As far as the comprehensive level is concerned, it is still a work with enough entertainment. ◇

Responsible editor: Huang Shanni