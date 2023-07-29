Black Art Decor store opens in Foz do Iguaçu

The event, which brought together architects, engineers, partners and clients, was a milestone for someone who has been on a tireless mission for 29 years to always pursue more and better. “I was 26 when I started in the sales market. I often say that I am a salesman and not a businessman. Being an entrepreneur is easy; being a salesman is hard. Enchanting people and having credibility is a challenge! I only sell what I buy and I’m picky about what I buy”, stresses the owner of the newly opened Black Art Decor Store, Edinelson Vieira.

The new establishment is grandiose, in a horizontal structure, with 350 meters of built area and 4.10 meters of ceiling height. With an extremely cozy appearance, the Black Art Decor Store is all on one floor and invites the most attentive gaze to the releases of the ceramic universe. “Horizontal constructions like this favor working with slabs and large formats”, comments Vieira.

In the businessman’s view, another aspect as great as Decortiles’ slabs is the demand of the local public. “Customers in Foz do Iguaçu always want more. Here we have a lot of high standard horizontal condominiums and, therefore, many construction opportunities, now verticalizing a little more. We spare no effort to make this Black Store the best in town! We are going to be among the top 10 stores, I am very confident about that”, he reinforces, with enthusiasm.

Corporate DNA –

“In 2019, I was focused on making buildings, which prompted me to set up a specialty shop. As I always wanted a finishing shop, I saw Eliane as the ideal partner! I have been following the history of the brand, as well as studying the ceramic tile market closely. I realized that there was an excellent opportunity there, thus signaling my interest, until we reached our first Black Store”, says Vieira.

Black Shops are establishments that take on the character of branded boutiques, offering exclusive Decortiles products to customers. The idea of ​​Lojas Black is to properly cater to an audience whose refined and differentiated taste stands out, as shown by the owner of the recently opened Art Decor. “All I want is to surprise. There was no differentiated store here. The catalog of brands is enchanting”, stresses Vieira.