Black Friday, Lush launches the ESC Big Tech ethical campaign to protect people’s digital rights

From November 24th, proceeds from the sales of the limited edition bath bomb The Cloud will be donated to the international movement People vs Big Tech

at Marika Gervasio

Listen to the audio version of the article

On the occasion of Black Friday, Lush, a brand of fresh and handmade cosmetics, launches the ESC Big Tech campaign and joins forces with the international People vs Big Tech movement: from 24 November the entire proceeds from the sales of the edition bath bomb limited The Cloud, created for the occasion, will be donated to the movement that fights to protect people’s digital rights and to counter the big tech business model based on data tracking to accumulate profits.

The campaign aims to raise funds to stem the model imposed by these companies, and promote a safe internet, free from intrusive surveillance, harmful content and addictive predatory algorithms.

Lush thus invites people to join the Big Tech Rebellion, a stance to build a better digital future and to recognize and protect digital rights as human rights, announced by the brand in March 2023 on the occasion of the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas; The ESC Big Tech campaign also invites people to sign the People’s Declaration, to join the open network of engaged individuals and civil society organizations working together to challenge the power and abuses of big tech.

Share this: Facebook

X

