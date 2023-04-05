Home Entertainment Black Lion Audio Black Lion Revolution 2×2 Windows 11 Drivers Updated
Entertainment

Black Lion Audio Black Lion Revolution 2×2 Windows 11 Drivers Updated

by admin
Black Lion Audio Black Lion Revolution 2×2 Windows 11 Drivers Updated

The Revolution driver has been updated to V5.57, which is suitable for Windows 11 64-bit editions.

The Revolution driver has been updated to V5.57, which is suitable for Windows 11 64-bit editions.

V5.57 driver new features and improvements:

  • All driver settings are retained across power cycles
  • Allows simultaneous connection of multiple Revolution audio interfaces under Windows
  • Improved compatibility with Windows 11
  • Various known bug fixes

Driver Downloads for Windows Users
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/Fayjxw7h6qE94cdgm-ZHqA

Mac users: No driver installation required. The Revolution 2×2 connects to a MAC computer and is ready to go.

See also  The transcript of the first quarter of 2022 for online movies is released, and there is a breakthrough in the "boutique"- Forum- Huasheng Entertainment

You may also like

The Brian Jonestown Massacre released their new album...

his wife went down to help him and...

VSL Releases Synchron Series Saxophone LibrarySYNCHRON-ized Saxophones

In the first quarter, vehicle production increased 28%...

Trinnov Audio Ƴ NOVA οƵ

Dollar: how it closed today April 5 and...

More than 900 cases were registered in Córdoba...

Saúl Miller, renowned sculptor from Anisacate, passed away

A trip in remis, her cell phone found...

How much money do they offer for badly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy