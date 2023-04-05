7
Driver Downloads for Windows Users
The Revolution driver has been updated to V5.57, which is suitable for Windows 11 64-bit editions.
V5.57 driver new features and improvements:
- All driver settings are retained across power cycles
- Allows simultaneous connection of multiple Revolution audio interfaces under Windows
- Improved compatibility with Windows 11
- Various known bug fixes
Mac users: No driver installation required. The Revolution 2×2 connects to a MAC computer and is ready to go.
