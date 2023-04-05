The Revolution driver has been updated to V5.57, which is suitable for Windows 11 64-bit editions.

V5.57 driver new features and improvements:

All driver settings are retained across power cycles

Allows simultaneous connection of multiple Revolution audio interfaces under Windows

Improved compatibility with Windows 11

Various known bug fixes

Driver Downloads for Windows Users

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/Fayjxw7h6qE94cdgm-ZHqA

Mac users: No driver installation required. The Revolution 2×2 connects to a MAC computer and is ready to go.