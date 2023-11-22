Home » “Black Mirror” Renewed for Season 7: What to Expect
“Black Mirror” Renewed for Season 7: What to Expect

"Black Mirror" Renewed for Season 7: What to Expect

“Black Mirror” Renewed for Seventh Season

After the long-awaited release of the sixth season of Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” fans will be thrilled to learn that the series has officially been renewed for a seventh season. The announcement was made today, with production expected to begin later this year.

The original creator, Charlie Brooker, will once again be at the helm of “Black Mirror” Season 7, with Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones serving as executive producers. Jones, who co-founded the production company Broke and Bones with Brooker, will continue to bring her expertise to the series.

While details about the number of episodes and story content for the new season have not been disclosed, fans can expect the thought-provoking and thrilling content that “Black Mirror” is known for.

The sixth season of “Black Mirror” received mixed reviews, with a 78% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, but a disappointing 43% freshness among fans. Nevertheless, the show’s renewal for a seventh season has generated excitement and anticipation among its dedicated fan base.

Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming season of “Black Mirror” as production gets underway and more details are revealed.

