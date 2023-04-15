Black Orchid Empire – Tempus Veritas

‘What if…’ – the subjunctive plays on the new work by Black Orchid Empire a central role. The trio from London have been working their way up to the European alternative rock spearhead for some time, recently signed to Season of Mist. For their latest work, they deal with the stories behind the story. Accompany historical what-if considerations as well as possible conversations between important historical figures “Truth Time”.

When “Hydrogen” kicks in after the opening title track intro, there’s a deep dive into the intricacies of alternative sound. Thick guitars at the beginning, reduced to thoughtful verses afterwards, then a larger than life and anthemic chorus, also a guitar solo at the climax – familiar ingredients, just damn well put together. The following “The Raven” follows a similar recipe, garnished with additional sweetness and at the same time subtly intricate. Memories of Incubus and Karnivool are awakened without diving into progressive realms. Black Orchid Empire define themselves through atmosphere with a bit of aspiration and a lot of catchiness, that becomes clear here.

Really compelling, oppressive tracks are the exception, but make you happy: “Deny The Sun” rocks like hell and yet follows idiosyncratic rhythmic concepts. “Weakness” also ties in here, even bringing in a subtle pop Shinedown charm and at the same time not making it easy on itself. Even the massive, fat hymns are great: “Last Ronin” thrives on great drama, semi-balladic understatement and a tremendous chorus that you have to sing along, as well as short tool borrowings in between. “Glory To The King” rolls in slowly, unleashing a mighty hook and being odd even in reduction, while “Latimer” rebels, shaking the cage and looking for a way out.

In fact, Black Orchid Empire wrestle a breath of fresh air from a supposedly chosen sound. Comparisons with the previously mentioned bands, but also with Alter Bridge, certainly come to mind and aren’t all that wrong. And yet “Tempus Veritas” is its own beast thanks to dodgy, prog interludes that never push themselves to the fore and always make room for big anthems. The new work by the Brits is catchy and sophisticated at the same time, thrives on powerful melodies and clever little details that stick. In this form it should finally go on big stages.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 04/14/2023

Available from: Season of Mist (Soulfood Music)

Website: blackorchidempire.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/blackorchidempire

