[The Epoch Times, February 10, 2023](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) After three and a half years, the Marvel movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Wakanda” premiered in mainland China on Tuesday. The box office revenue of that day was about 3.12 million US dollars, which was the worst performance of Marvel’s mainland premiere in the past 10 years, and whether the upcoming “Ant-Man 3” will make a profit has attracted much attention.

Marvel has been Disney’s most profitable studio for the past decade. Disney CEO Bob Iger (Bob Iger) confirmed Marvel’s “Black Panther 2: Long Live Wakanda” (Taiwan translation: Black Panther 2: Long Live Wakanda) in January this year after returning last November ) and the third episode of Ant-Man “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” will be released in mainland China. This is the first time since 2019 that two Marvel series movies will be released in the mainland after the ban was lifted.

According to Maoyan statistics, “Black Panther 2″‘s premiere box office revenue is about 21.2 million yuan (about 3.12 million U.S. dollars), and it is predicted that the film’s box office revenue in mainland China will reach 118 million yuan (17.3 million U.S. dollars). The first “Black Panther” movie grossed $105 million when it opened in China in March 2018, and “Black Panther 2” looks particularly weak by comparison.

On February 17, Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” will be released in mainland China simultaneously with North America. Can it return to the 2019 “Avengers 4: Endgame” in the mainland film market? During the glorious period, it attracted much attention.

According to Variety, the Chinese authorities did not explain why they lifted the Marvel ban for more than three years, and seemed to confuse the restrictions of the epidemic with the ongoing Cold War with the United States. In either case, the number of Hollywood and American independent films entering the mainland market has been greatly reduced. At present, the outside world generally believes that Disney has large theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong, so it is showing its favor to the CCP.

Responsible editor: Jasmine