Today (November 9), the media rating of “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” was officially lifted.IGN gave the film a 7 out of 10.

Rating: 7 points good

“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” is particularly good at paying homage to the late Black Panther actor,And the strong performances of the returning cast keep it smooth in the occasionally complicated episodes.

Overall review:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to a blockbuster, a preview of the upcoming MCU adventure and, of course, a loving farewell. In some ways, balancing these tasks leads to a distraction from the story,But the nuanced and determined performance of the returning cast keeps it grounded at key moments.

Villain Namor is a powerful foil for Princess Shuri, shaping her ideology, witnessing her grief, and his country Talokan is given a heavy history (albeit slightly rushed) to complement the film Colonialism theme in .

Director/co-writer Ryan Coogler’s efforts were at their strongest when “Wakanda Forever” had a dialogue with the late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever’s lengthy plot might not be impressive, but that doesn’t detract from the height of Black Panther 2.

