With the release of “Black Panther 2” imminent, the full list of the movie’s soundtrack was officially announced today. The soundtrack will feature 19 tracks from popular musicians including Rihanna, Burna Boy, Stormzy, Tems, Fireboy DML, Snow Tha Product and E-40. It is understood that Ludwig Göransson, the music producer in charge of the project, spent a total of more than 2,500 hours recording works on three continents, five countries, and six studios. Ryan Coogler, the director of “Black Panther 2”, also personally contributed to Rihanna’s single “Lift”. “Me Up” lyrics creation. In addition, Nigerian singer Tems will also cover Bob Marley’s famous song “No Woman, No Cry”, while OG DAYV will join rapper Future to sing “Limoncello”.

Check out the full track list below: