With the release of “Black Panther 2” imminent, the full list of the movie’s soundtrack was officially announced today. The soundtrack will feature 19 tracks from popular musicians including Rihanna, Burna Boy, Stormzy, Tems, Fireboy DML, Snow Tha Product and E-40. It is understood that Ludwig Göransson, the music producer in charge of the project, spent a total of more than 2,500 hours recording works on three continents, five countries, and six studios. Ryan Coogler, the director of “Black Panther 2”, also personally contributed to Rihanna’s single “Lift”. “Me Up” lyrics creation. In addition, Nigerian singer Tems will also cover Bob Marley’s famous song “No Woman, No Cry”, while OG DAYV will join rapper Future to sing “Limoncello”.

Check out the full track list below:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By Tracklist

01. Lift Me Up Performed by Rihanna

02. Love & Loyalty (Believe) Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

03. Alone Performed by Burna Boy

04. No Woman No Cry Performed by Tems

05. Trees Under The Sea Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Warning

06. Con La Brisa Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

07. La Vida Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40

08. Interlude Performed by Stormzy

09. Coming Back For You Performed by Fireboy DML

10. They Want It, But No Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

11. One Line Performed by DNA Maya Collective: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik

12. Limoncello Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future

13. Anya Mmiri Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress

14. Wake Up Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema

15. Panther Performed by German featuring Rowing

16. Jele Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

17. Underworld Performed by Blue Red

18. Don’t Say My Name Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush

19. My People Performed by Guadalupe de Jesus Chan Poot

