BLACKBRIAR – announce new album ‘A Dark Euphony’

Dutch band BLACKBRIAR today announce their new album, A Dark Euphony, out September 29th via Nuclear Blast Records. Video for the single “Cicada” – Out Now!



A Dark Euphony contains 11 brand new tracks. Along with the album, BLACKBRIAR will also release a brand new video for the song ‘Cicada’. Zora Cock comments:

“It is said that cicadas were once people. When the muses came into the world, they enchanted some people to sing. They loved singing so much that they forgot to eat and sleep and died. The muses rewarded them by turning them into cicadas that sing non-stop. In this song I ask my muse to turn me into a cicada when I’m gone.“

Pre-order the album “A Dark Euphony” HERE:

Watch the video for ‘Cicada’ here:

A Dark Euphony – Tracklisting:

1. An Unwelcome Guest

2. Far Distant Land

3. Spirit of Forgetfulness

4. Bloody Footprints in the Snow

5. The Evergreen and The Weeping Tree

6. Cicada

7. My Soul´s Demise

8. We Make Mist

9. Thumbelina

10. Forever and a Day

11. Crimson Faces

A few weeks ago BLACKBRIAR also announced their ‘The Euphonic Downfall Tour 2023’ together with AD INFINITUM. They are supported by the band PHANTOM ELITE. The ‘The Euphonic Downfall Tour 2023’ includes 10 dates in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Tourdaten: The Euphonic Downfall Tour 2023

Support: PHANTOM ELITE

26.09 DE – Saarbrücken, garage

27.09 DE – Munich, backstage

28.09 NL – Utrecht, Tivoli

29.09 NL – Heerlen, New Nor

30.09 DE – Oberhausen, resonance plant (+)

02.10 DE – Hamburg, Logo

03.10 DE – Leipzig, Hellraiser

05.10 DE – Aschaffenburg, Colos Hall

06.10 CH – Solothurn, Kofmehl

07.10 CH – Schaffhausen, worsted

(+) Festival

plus Opener – INFINITY

About BLACKBRIAR:

“Some say there is beauty in the dark – terrifying visitors, worlds far away, gothic romances, haunted legends, sin eaters, burning hearts frozen in time, songs with a misleading voice and a truthful whisper. This and much more can be discovered on A Dark Euphony.

These are the words of singer Zora Cock about the band’s forthcoming second album, due out in Fall 2023 on Nuclear Blast Records. A telling sign coming from a band that has reveled in gothic beauty and metallic darkness since its inception, spanning three EPs and a full album, alongside longtime collaborator Joost van den Broek.

Formed in 2012 by Zora Cock, René Boxem, Bart Winters and Frank Akkerman, Blackbriar released their first single in 2014, ‘Ready to Kill’, but it was 2015’s second single ‘Until Eternity’ that really catapulted them onto the scene. A rousing track with an equally captivating and beautiful video that has garnered over 18.1 million views since its debut, bringing the band to the attention of many. Capitalizing on the growing hype surrounding their persona, they independently recorded and released their first EP, Fractured Fairytales; they also got a second guitarist in Robin Koezen. This EP laid an impressive foundation for the band’s ethereal, breathtaking sound and brought new opportunities, including tour dates in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Hungary and more, where they will join EPICA, HALESTORM , IN THIS MOMENT, DELAIN and MAYAN played. In order to remain in full control of their creative ideals, the band successfully crowdfunded their follow-up EP, We’d Rather Burn, and launched it in October 2018. This EP marked the band’s first time working with esteemed producer Joost van den Broek, and this fruitful collaboration allowed Blackbriar’s whimsical and enigmatic sound to reach new sonic peaks. Released on the same day as the self-directed video for I’d Rather Burn, the EP shows a stronger sense of dreamy atmosphere and offers the listener beautiful dark tales of witches, banshees and sea sirens. Keyboardist Ruben Wijga (ex-Re-Vamp) started taking bigger roles and playing shows after being involved in the songwriting process since Fractured Fairytales.

A busy 2019 followed, with the band releasing the haunting single “Snow White and Rose Red” in May. The duet with Ulli Perhonen is an interpretation of Grimm’s fairy tales, which is accompanied by impressive, cinematic images that put the song under its spell. BLACKBRIAR have wrapped up the year with their third EP, Our Mortal Remains, and have ventured further into the world of fairy tales. Continuing to refine its heady blend of storytelling and breathtaking musicianship, the EP also brought new live possibilities. This was followed by small, sold-out tours with EPICA in 2019 and 2020, as well as a sold-out opening act for Delain’s Apocalypse & Chill release show in Utrecht, with future plans put on hold due to COVID-19. In order to remain independent – from songwriting to maintaining their website and maintaining their merch to filming and producing their own videos and photos – Blackbriar enlisted the support of their ever-growing and loyal fanbase to release their full-length debut album in 2020.

The fans followed the call and reached the goal of 25,000 euros in less than 24 hours, raising a total of 70,000 euros in the end. An impressive feat for an independent band that demonstrates their strong internet presence with over 214,000 YouTube subscribers and 46.1 million channel views, as well as 27.6 million Spotify streams and 150,000 monthly listeners. In 2021, the band gave up a bit of control and signed to Doomstar Bookings to provide proper support for their debut album, The Cause of Shipwreck, which was released in April. Recorded at Sandlane Recording Facilities with acclaimed producer Joost van den Broek (Epica, Ayreon, Powerwolf), the album showcases the band’s continued evolution towards masterfully dark gothic stories and theatrical aesthetics. Live, the band enjoyed great success with six sold-out club shows in the Netherlands, later expanding to other European countries such as Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, France and the Czech Republic.

Despite the very successful 2021, the band still wanted more and released their latest single “Fairy of the Bog” in December. Blending folklore, myth and ancient local history in a mystical and magical wrapper, the track showcases what BLACKBRIAR does best. In April the band parted ways with founding member and bassist Frank Akkerman and welcomed Siebe Sol Sijpkens from the Netherlands as their new bassist. A cheerful and energetic performer with a lifetime of experience performing worldwide, he is a welcome addition to the band as they continue to push forward. With a major label behind them, they’re looking to the future and have set their sights on 2023 to conjure up their deadliest siren song yet. Backed by accolades such as three-time nominations for Best Artist at EuroSonic/Noorderslag’s Popgala Noord Awards (2018, 2020, 2022), and continued fan support with updated monthly streaming numbers on YouTube and Spotify reflecting the Approaching 1 million streams, the world is poised for a spectacular journey. BLACKBRIAR continues to thrive and ready to lure you into the sea to sway you with addictive hooks, cinematic soundscapes and darkly whimsical stories.

BLACKBRIAR is:

Zora Cock – VOCALS

René Boxem – DRUMS

Bart Winters – GUITARS

Robin Koezen – GUITARS

Siebe Sol Sijpkens – BASS

Ruben Wijga – KEYS

