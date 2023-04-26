Home » Blackmon leads off the game with a home run; rockies win
by admin
CLEVELAND (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered and drove in two runs, Brenton Doyle got his first major league hits as the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Tuesday to clinch a game. series for the first time.

Colorado, which has the worst record in the National League at 8-17, was coming off losing 11 of 12 games before taking the first two of an 11-1 series three. The Rockies have won back-to-back games for only the third time this season.

On the second pitch of the game Blackmon hit and hit 40 home runs leading off a game. He then hit an RBI double off Peyton Battenfield (0-2) in a three-run second inning that put the Rockies up 4-0.

Blackmon scored a run on Kris Bryant’s single and tied Larry Walker for second in Rockies history with 892 runs.

A day after going 0-for-3 and walking his debut, Doyle singled in the second, an RBI double in the sixth and singled to the infield in the eighth. He also stole two bases.

For the Rockies, Venezuelans Elías Díaz 2-1 and Ezequiel Tovar 3-0 with a run scored.

For the Guardians, the Dominicans Amed Rosario 3-1 with an RBI, José Ramírez 4-1. Venezuelan Andrés Giménez 3-0.

