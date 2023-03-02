Voltage fluctuations or the restitution of electrical service after a cut of light can harm artifacts such as refrigerators, air conditioning equipment, washing machines, computers and televisions, among the most common. In these cases, according to the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (IN RE), the companies Edenor and Edesur must compensate users, as long as they present the claim correspondent.

For these procedures, Edenor attends through 0800-666-1000 and Edesur through 0810-333-0419. Both require the customer to submit their DNI, your address and account number, a written description of what happened, an estimate or invoice for the repair of the device (it must be stated if the damage cannot be repaired).

The procedure must be carried out by the holder of the supply, or by a proxy or authorized manager. This representative must present their ID and a power of attorney or authorization note signed by the owner.

By law, Edenor and Edesur must respond within ten business days. When they recognize the relevance of the claim, they do not deposit the compensation in a bank account, but discount it in future service settlements.

In the event that the company does not respond within the stipulated period or denies the relevance of the claim, the user can resort to the ENRE with the record or number of the procedure carried out.

Online claim form

You must complete this form online and attach digital versions of the following documentation:

last bill paid. claim form for damages, duly completed and signed. Estimates or invoices originals (with letterhead) of repairs originals, consigned in pesos and detailing: Artifact type and model

Affected Components

Work description

List of materials used

Parts prices and labor fees

Signature and clarification of the intervening technician.

AFIP registration numbers If the service is not in the user’s name, the user must present a copy of the title deed, the rental contract, another service in his name, or the DNI where the address of the supply is stated.

Other ways to claim

The user can also complain to the ENRE, by phone at 0800-333-3000, in person at Suipacha 615, CABA, or by postal mail to:

National Electricity Regulatory Entity

User attention

Suipacha

C1008AAM – Autonomous City of Buenos Aires

National Electricity Regulatory Entity

User attention

Free Box No. 505 of the Argentine Post Office

irreparable damage

From the ENRE they emphasize that when the damage is irreparable The user must present the technical service receipt that indicates the affected components and the purchase budget for a device similar to the damaged one.

The Entity clarifies that “distributors should not settle any compensation if the origin of the deficiency that caused the denounced damage falls within a circumstances beyond one’s control, for example exceptional natural events (major floods, cyclones, hurricanes or earthquakes)”.

LM CP