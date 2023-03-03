More than 100,000 users were still without electricity this Thursday at 10:30 p.m. according to information from the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE), after a volcanic day in which the thermal sensation exceeded 41 degrees and set a temperature record for March in 71 years, and still as the tail of the blackout mass that on Wednesday left half the country without electricity due to the exit of the Atucha 1 system.

While it is a question of definitively normalizing this serious situation, suspicions have slipped from the national government that the burning of fields that affected areas through which the high-voltage lines that come from Atucha 2 pass “could have been intentional”, so who demanded that Justice advance the investigation.

Mass blackout.

At 10:30 p.m. this Thursday, the ENRE indicated that there were 21,712 Edenor users without energy supplywhile in the network licensed to Edesur those who suffered from this problem were 81,103 users, which still put over 100,000 homes and businesses in the dark.

The forecasts of the companies point to being able to restore the general universe of their services after midnight, depending on the situation in each district.

In Capital there were courts of Edesur in Mataderos, Almagro, Balvanera, Floresta, Retiro, San Cristobal, Villa Crespo and Villa Santa Rita, while in the suburbs it reached sectors of Avellaneda, Esteban Echeverría, Lomas de Zamora and Quilmes, among others.

Mass blackout.

The massive blackout that left 20 million people without electricity

As is known, during the day on Wednesday, more than 20 million people throughout the country were severely affected by power outages. This generates a new headache added to the summer, since during this week very high temperatures were registered, with an average of 37 degrees in the City and the AMBA, and it is expected that these climatic conditions will be maintained for a few more days.

The distribution companies and the same national secretariat indicated that the energy in the houses that are still affected by the cut will be restored with the passing of the hours.

NA/HB