BLACKPINK helps the company improve its performance

According to reports from Sohu Entertainment, South Korea’s YG Entertainment‘s girl group BLACKPINK has helped the company improve its performance. It is rumored that the new girl group Baby Monster plans to debut next year.

A security analyst recently stated, “YG has the strongest momentum among major entertainment companies from the fourth quarter to the first half of next year due to BLACKPINK’s world tour. The first full-length album after a year and a half includes the first move 154. Including 10,000 copies, 2.5 million copies were sold in the last month alone.”

At the same time, he also commented: “At the same time, the tour will more than double the scale of the tour in 2019, reaching 42 shows and 800,000 people, and the unit price of tickets and mini-movies have increased by 50% to 100%. Therefore, the fourth quarter performance is judged. Surprises are possible.”

He explained, "TREASURE released 403,000 copies of the second mini-album this month, which is somewhat regrettable compared to the 540,000 copies released in February. In terms of performance appeal, it is estimated that it is following the growth trajectory of top stars. The rookie girl group Baby Monster, which will debut next year, will quickly join the ranks of the main girl groups with the halo effect of BLACKPINK and contribute to the growth of the business."





