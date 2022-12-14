BLACKPINK Jennie’s work before the Paris concert has aroused the attention of Korean netizens.

The editor learned that Jennie, a member of BLACKPINK who is currently touring in Europe, was discovered by netizens that she was still working at odds before the concert in Paris. When it comes to BLACKPINK Jennie, the impression is that she always seems to be on the job, whether it’s representing some well-known brands during the world tour, or performing with BLACKPINK, Jennie with a busy schedule is always taking advantage of every opportunity she has Go to work.

For the past few weeks, the BLACKPINK members have been on their BORN PINK world tour, performing live to tens of thousands of fans in different countries. During the world tour, BLACKPINK members amazed netizens with their talent, visual effects and live stage charm, and Jennie’s performance in it was even more remarkable.

Even with the busy schedule of world tours, BLACKPINK Jennie made full use of the time before the second concert in Paris, France. On December 12, Jennie was spotted at the Jacquemus show in Paris. On the show, Even without a large following, she stepped out of the car and walked into the venue with the grace of a model.

According to the video released at the scene, BLACKPINK Jennie was wearing a beautiful white dress and matching jacket, with a ribbon in her hair, and she still looked like an angel in the cold wind of Paris, sticking to her idol’s work ethic. Before the show started, Jennie’s video began to circulate on the Internet. Jennie still looks so flawless, it doesn’t look like she has a busy concert schedule, and it doesn’t look like she will start singing in Paris later. In the show, Jennie’s beauty and vitality also made her stand out, and she was even seen obediently running to the center of the venue to take a photo with the beautiful background.

The editor learned that this show was held on the sidelines of BLACKPINK’s Paris concert, and Jennie will be on the stage a few hours later, which proves once again that Jennie has always been a versatile player, and she has perfectly balanced herself Despite her busy schedule, Jennie made full use of her opportunities to work in every possible way during the concert.Return to Sohu to see more