BLACKPINK Jennie’s concert is temporarily withdrawn! Wearing an OK bandage on his arm when he was sick- KSD 韩星网(Celebrity)

BLACKPINK Jennie's concert is temporarily withdrawn! Wearing an OK bandage on his arm when he was sick

2023-06-12

BLACKPINK was on a global tour, but Jennie suddenly left the stage, making fans very worried.

On the 11th, YG Entertainment posted a notice on weverse, saying, “During the performance in Melbourne, Australia, Jennie suddenly became unwell and was unable to perform to the end. Need enough rest and quiet. Jennie expressed apology to the fans and said that she will recover as soon as possible, and our company will do our best to help Jennie recover.”

BLACKPINK kicked off the prelude to the world tour concert in October last year. They sang in Japan from June 3rd to 4th, and stood on the stage in Melbourne, Australia from June 10th to 11th. The high-intensity schedule lasted for several months. Made Jennie unwell. Earlier, some netizens broke the news that Jennie did not participate in the concert rehearsal. She originally wanted to perform while sick, but she stepped down after dancing 3 dance pieces. An insider revealed that Jennie was very uncomfortable, vomited for a day, and even got an injection before going on stage. In the photos exposed by netizens, Jennie was also photographed with an OK bandage on her arm. Many people speculated that she had been receiving needles before.

