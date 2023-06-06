Home » BLACKPINK Jennie’s debut in American drama is crazy! Korean netizen: Why do the top streamers take such vulgar pictures, I can’t stand it anymore! – KSD Korean Star Net (star)
BLACKPINK Jennie’s debut in American drama is crazy! Korean netizen: Why do the top streamers take such vulgar pictures, I can’t stand it anymore! – KSD Korean Star Net (star)

2023-06-06T10:07:00+08:00

K-POP’s top-ranking idol breaks into the United States, only this kind of scene can be filmed? South Korean netizens expressed strong dissatisfaction.

The HBO American drama “The Idol” starring BLACKPINK Jennie is officially launched. The drama tells the story of a female singer who fell into a period of confusion after her tour was cancelled. Because Jennie also appeared, and this is her debut work, it is highly anticipated by Korean audiences and K-POP fans.

When Korean netizens watched Jennie’s scene in the first episode, there was a lot of scolding on the Internet! Without further ado, let’s take a look at a few pictures of Jennie’s appearance!

Jennie went into battle wearing hot pants and a short vest that exposed her abdominal muscles. She was sandwiched between two male backup dancers with a fascinated look. The three of them were close to each other and kept rubbing against each other.

This scene shocked the majority of netizens, and it also aroused everyone’s discussion. Korean netizens were overwhelmingly surprised that Jennie, who is a top idol, appeared in such a low-level work, and they all said: “It’s too ironic. Members of the Korean girl group who claim to have successfully broken into the United States can only star in such a bad drama”, “This bad drama will not help Jennie’s popularity, is YG crazy”, “Can this be considered a dance? It is basically Action movie”, “You can see her expression is not dancing, why bother”, “The stage is so domineering, the picture here makes me sick”, “These scenes will be played constantly, Jennie doesn’t know Is it?”, “On my stage I often move and paddle, but here I work so hard” and so on.

In the production video that HBO released later, Jennie said of the scene she appeared in, “I didn’t spend a lot of time learning the choreography that was used in the shoot, but thankfully, it’s something I’ve been doing, so I’m very excited about it.” gratitude.”

