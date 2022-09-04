BLACKPINK ROSÉ has ​​another new endorsement, which shocked many young fans.

Everyone knows Sulwhasoo, a Korean skin care brand. The local spokesperson of South Korea is the goddess Song Hye Kyo. Because the brand has a long history (listed in 1932), high-end positioning and high price, it is the love of middle-aged women with certain economic strength in the hearts of local people. Using the brand, search online for “recommended gifts for 50th-generation mothers”, and the words “Sulwhasoo” will definitely pop up.

Sulwhasoo, who has been obsessed with middle-aged high-end brand image for a long time, has chosen ROSÉ of the super popular girl group BLACKPINK as the latest global ambassador in order to capture the hearts of customers in her 20s. Looks youthful and dignified. The ROSÉ fans who heard the news were also surprised and said, “Is that the brand my mother likes?”, “Stunned, actually invited ROSÉ”, “This will definitely attract many young people to buy it. “Wait.



Each of the 4 members of BLACKPINK has multiple heavyweight endorsements in hand. ROSÉ holds the title of global spokesperson for the two luxury brands of YSL and Tiffany & Co., also known as “YSL in the world“.

[email protected] / Please do not copy, reproduce, rewrite or quote the content of this site without the written consent of this site.If there is any violation, this site will be held accountable

related news

