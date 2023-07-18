Blackscape – Suffocated By The Sun

Members of such illustrious bands as FKÜ., Scarve and Darkane have found a new, melodic death thrash field of activity. Behind the Nordic trio Blackscape One of them is the extremely busy Lawrence Mackrory, who lends his voice to countless bands and is also a sought-after sound engineer. Rough Thrash Metal, anthemic Death Metal and a lot in between can be found on the decidedly rugged and at the same time anthemic debut „Suffocated By The Sun“.

A howling guitar, a short hymn-like pause, then a massive explosion: the opening “Waste Of Humanity” already has bumblebees up its sleeve. Mackrory vomits with growing enthusiasm, the arrangement becomes increasingly insane, mixing gruff Death-Thrash energy with psychotic melodic approaches. It hurts in the best sense of the word and yet makes you so happy. It rarely gets that short and pointed in the course of the album, see and hear, among other things, the oppressive, direct “First In Line”, which skilfully and uncomfortable waters down anthem-like approaches.

At the same time, Blackscape have a certain soft spot for the extra length, where they can really let off steam. “Enslaved” sets the tone as one of the heaviest tracks on the album. The steam hammer circles menacingly, disturbing clear vocals appear briefly at the climax, while subtle melodies dare to cross the abyss. The inflated solo part plays with classic metal references and burns in immediately. It only gets more ‘classic’ in the concluding instrumental “The Blackscape”, which, however, didn’t need to be this long – a solid idea, but exhausted beyond recognition. The nasty “Purified Disease” and the clear “Nailed To The Cross” manage to correct the course within a very short time.

Apart from the somewhat awkward exit, Blackscape are opening doors with their debut. The melodic, occasionally progressive death-thrash approach is somewhat reminiscent of previous work by The Arcane Order, which Mackrory also worked for some time, thinks outside the box and rams his fist into the pit of his stomach. Sometimes unpolished, always fascinating: With “Suffocated By The Sun” the trio presents a Scandinavian powerhouse of the very first class.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 07/07/2023

Available through: Massacre Records (Soulfood Music)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Blackscape.se

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

