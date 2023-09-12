Blake Lively in a skin-tight jumpsuit with an XL neckline

Blake Lively turns heads at New York Fashion Week. The actress appeared in a low-cut, form-fitting seventies outfit.

Actress Blake Lively turned heads at New York Fashion Week. The mother of four impressed with her striking retro style at the Michael Kors show on Monday: The 36-year-old wore a jumpsuit with metallic sequins and combined it with a thin beige belt. The ’70s-inspired design featured floor-length, flared legs and a plunging neckline.

Despite the high temperatures in the Big Apple, the Californian had a camel-colored coat with her, which she then draped over her lap in the hall. The American fashion designer Michael Kors made sure that his front row seats at the spring show were filled not only with her, but also with other well-known faces: Lively was joined by, among others, Tiffany Haddish as well as Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt.

Blake Livley has been working as an actress since the late 1990s. She gained great fame, among other things, for her leading role in the television series “Gossip Girl”, for which she appeared in front of the camera from 2007 to 2012.

Now she is no longer just a Hollywood star, but also a wife and mother. In 2010, she met actor Ryan Reynolds on the set of the superhero film “Green Lantern”. After the premiere, they sparked rumors of love before getting married in 2012. Their first daughter James was born in 2014, Inez in 2016, Betty followed in 2019 and their fourth child was born at the beginning of the year.