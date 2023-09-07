Blancpain x Swatch: why the new collaboration is different from the Moonswatch

Listen to the audio version of the article

It had been in the air for some time, but today the official confirmation arrived: from 9 September only in a selected number of Swatch stores worldwide will the five models of the Blancpain x Swatch Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection be on sale, none in a limited edition. An operation that re-proposes, in a Swatch key, another symbolic model of one of the haute horlogerie maisons in the Swatch Group galaxy: Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms which this year celebrates 70 years since its launch and which, in the history of hands, can boast of being the first diver on the market.

The previous

This novelty retraces the footsteps of what was the Swatch x Omega project which, with the sudden launch of the Moonswatch (the reinterpretation of Omega’s Speedmaster, in the legendary Moonwatch version), just over a year ago revived the fever seen in the 80s and 90s, at the beginning and at the moment of maximum strength of the Swatch phenomenon, with very long queues in front of the brand’s watch stores that sold out in a very short time. The sales strategy of the Moonswatch, in fact, did not envisage the digital channel, but the physical retail whose procurement, moreover, did not take place continuously.

It’s not a new Moonswatch

This limitation, without being the effect of a limited series collection, immediately caused prices to skyrocket on the various online platforms dedicated to second hand sales, where it was usual to see Moonswatches offered by private individuals for thousands of euros, while in the shop the price of watches was 250 euros. To see if the fever will also rise for this Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection we will therefore have to wait for September 9 and the following days. But at the outset, the operation is still different from the previous one for a number of factors. Blancpain, compared to Omega, is a much more niche brand in terms of history, quantity of models produced per year, type of catalog and marketing activity: citing some data, for example, Blancpain in 2022 had a turnover of 420 million Swiss francs and 1.3% market share, while Omega was the third largest brand in the Swiss watch industry with a turnover of 2.4 billion Swiss francs and a market share of 8% (from the latest report by Morgan Stanley on Swiss watchmaking).

Notoriety issue

Then we must also consider the fame of Omega’s Speedmaster model which, like few others in the sector, is one of those timepieces that practically everyone knows, not just enthusiasts. The notoriety of Fifty Fathoms (in English, 50 nautical arms, or 91 meters like the waterproofness guaranteed by the case of the model at the beginning) reaches a more select public, even if the model has a unique and important history, a direct consequence of its characteristics high-profile techniques and aesthetics: just think that over the years, in addition to being the first diver’s watch on the market, it was also the official watch of the French and United States Navy).

The price difference

The reference brands are different, the models different, the price also different: 390 euros for the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection against 250 euros for the Moonswatch. These five new models also come out in a year in which Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms diver’s collection reaches a remarkable longevity milestone which has so far seen the launch of two special dedicated timepieces (a third will follow at the end of September).

