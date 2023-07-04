Blanket, rug, earthy tones: 10 tips to prepare the house for winter

Decorate the house for winter it is a good opportunity to create a warm and welcoming environment. But you don’t need to make big changes just for this time of year, just use warm colors and earthy tones in cushions, curtains and rugs to guarantee warmth to spaces.

In addition to the warmest tones, it is possible to warm the house through soft and cozy textures, and also ensure a cozy atmosphere with candles and soft lighting. And have you thought of a corner to read while enjoying a warm tea? A space designed for reading is also a good choice for cold days!

By decorating the house for the winter, it is possible to transform your home into a haven, perfect for enjoying the pleasures of this season. Here are some tips for achieving a warm and inviting home:

1) Bet on the warmth of blankets and pillows

Add blankets made of warm fabrics, such as wool or plush, to sofas, armchairs and beds. Combine them with soft, cozy pillows to create a feeling of comfort and warmth.

2) Rugs and carpets

The Caraíva model rug, by Muma, brings the warmth of the earthy tone to the most raw decor (Muma/Press Release)

Place thick rugs or carpets in circulation areas, such as living rooms and bedrooms, to provide a feeling of warmth and comfort when walking barefoot.

For the coldest season of the year, earthy tones and natural fibers are the best choice. In addition, different textures guarantee very special and sensory environments, such as combining a cotton sofa with a plush rug.

3) Include candles and soft lighting

Add candles around the house to create a more welcoming atmosphere (Maddi Bazzocco/Unsplash)

Use candles to create a warm and romantic atmosphere. Opt for scented candles to add a pleasant atmosphere. Also, adjust the general lighting to a softer, more yellowish light, using table lamps or table lamps.

4) Create a reading corner



Take advantage of the cozy winter weather to create a special corner for reading. Choose a comfortable chair or a cozy seat, put some soft pillows and a warm blanket.

Add a nearby bookcase with your favorite books, a reading lamp and a side table to support a cup of tea or coffee. This space can act as an invitation to spend relaxing moments with a good book during the winter.

5) It’s time for warm colors

Orange Calcite is the color of the year 2023 chosen by Suvinil (André Klotz/CASA CLAUDIA)

Changing the color of some walls or even decor items can be a practical way to change the atmosphere, but without investing in major renovations. To do this, replace cold, vibrant colors with warmer, earthier tones.

Use curtains, cushion covers, throws or rugs in colors such as brown, beige, burgundy, orange or earthy tones to create a cozy feel.

According to Matheus Ximenes PinhoCEO yes Mom, marketplace for furniture and designer pieces from Brazil, earthy tones are trends for winter, the main colors are orange, red, yellow and green. “A strong global trend is people’s desire for earthier, more natural environments, with lots of wood and prioritizing coziness”, he defines.

6) Decorate with natural elements

Bring elements of nature indoors, such as dry twigs, pine cones, dried leaves or seasonal flower arrangements. This brings a sense of connection with nature and complements the winter atmosphere.

7) Thermal mats

Consider investing in heat mats for the coldest areas of the house, such as the bathroom. These rugs provide a surface that is warm to the touch, making the environment more comfortable.

8) Heavier curtains

Swap lightweight curtains for heavier models, such as velvet curtains or thicker fabrics. They help block cold air currents and keep the heat inside.

9) Take advantage of natural light

Natural light can be enhanced at this time of year with curtains that let in light (Vidar Nordli-Mathisen/Unsplash)

During the winter, the days are shorter, but make the most of the natural light by opening the curtains during the day to let the sunlight in and warm the rooms.

Although thick fabrics help to cope with low temperatures, don’t forget to allow light to enter the spaces of the house.

10) Opt for warm textile elements

Add warm textures and fabrics throughout the home. Use cushion covers, curtains, rugs and even tablecloths made from fabrics such as velvet, wool, tricot or flannel. These materials feel pleasant to the touch and help create a welcoming atmosphere.

In addition, according to the CEO of Muma, handcrafted pieces refer to the trend of the season. Therefore, it is worth investing in embroidery, handmade fabrics and, in particular, ceramics. “What have gained prominence are rugs and blankets in natural fibers”, he adds.

