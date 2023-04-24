BLAZÉ MILANO Uncovers Feminine Power Through Timeless Clothing

In 2013, three former fashion editors Corrada Rodriguez D’Acri, Delfina Pinardi and Maria Sole Torlonia co-founded the Italian haute couture suit brand BLAZÉ Milano based on their experience in the fashion industry and their enthusiasm for high fashion. BLAZÉ provides modern women with a choice of restrained, gentle, flamboyant, or glamorous free suits. It maintains an elegant attitude no matter day or night on any occasion, and encourages women to be more confident and powerful. When the brand ushered in the tenth year of its establishment, a new LOGO was launched at the same time to redefine the brand’s visual image.

Ten years ago, three fashion stylists noticed that there was no brand specializing in women’s suits in the market through their experience as stylists for magazines such as Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, W and Vogue. At the same time, the role of women in the business world has become more and more important, and the idea of ​​​​developing such clothing brands for women has sprouted. After carrying out in-depth market research, in just six months or so, through day and night researching all the details, including the brand name, why it was created, storytelling, and a lot of time researching textile materials, buttons, silhouettes, etc. , BLAZÉ Milano, with a modern attitude but without losing the classic nostalgia, was born. From the custom-made suit service and capsule collection for large department stores and luxury boutiques at the beginning, to the ready-to-wear collection and cooperation with celebrities and designer brands who share the same values ​​and aesthetic sense, through perseverance and hard work, one step at a time Stable development step by step has laid an excellent foundation for BLAZÉ.

BLAZÉ is headquartered in Milan, but BLAZÉ’s influence is not limited there. From the ocean world to the equestrian world to the countryside, BLAZÉ’s influence is everywhere. Any BLAZÉ suit can make you feel the story behind it. The tailoring and details of the clothes give BLAZÉ its unique charm. One of the hallmarks of the brand’s clothing is that it’s neither too masculine nor too feminine, striking a delicate balance between the two to be effortlessly elegant and modern.The brand’s studios in Rome and Milan, while

We will provide customers with specially customized suits, everything from styles to fabrics, buttons to linings, and even embroider their own initials on the lining, allowing customers to participate in every process from the beginning to the end. This special The experience also makes each garment more meaningful, and for the three designers, getting to know their customers personally and making them happy is also a great experience.

BLAZÉ MILAN

The three female designers have also learned a lot from working in the fashion industry for many years: if possible, take some time for yourself, and never feel guilty about it; learn to control your own time and listen to your body. Sometimes our work can be difficult and exhausting, and at the same time there can be a lot of problems in life, it is very important to know where the limit of our energy is. We have to recognize our emotions, figure out what we want from life, and then decide how to prioritize our time.For the three designers, they all cherish the time spent with their families.

The good time spent, the family not only makes them feel the greatest happiness, but also gives them special energy. In general, a woman can perform best at work if she is satisfied with her personal life while also feeling that she is well-balanced.

BLAZÉ MILAN

BLAZÉ Milano is committed to creating a sustainable brand value and principle: buy once, wear for life. From fabrics to quality and 100% Made in Italy is the brand’s consistent commitment to customers. At the same time, it is also ready to meet the many changes that may occur, including the expansion of the brand and various new ideas, which the three designers are also looking forward to.