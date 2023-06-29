BLESSED CURSE – Featuring thrash attack “Throne of Bones”.

BLESSED CURSE release the new single and lyric video for ‘Throne Of Bones’, the second single from their highly anticipated new album ‘Pray For Armageddon’.

BLESSED CURSE release the new single and lyric video for 'Throne of Bones', the second single from the band's highly anticipated new album from Nor Cal. Known for their deadly thrash metal, the trio return with another unforgiving offering that features crunchy guitars, roaring vocals and pounding drums. There is also a lyric video created by Raf Orteaga from Ecliptic Visions (Ayreon, The Absence, Hecate Enthroned):

“‘Throne of Bones’ is a vicious track about a person who meets with a witch who teaches you how to transform your physical form into something sinister in order to get away with brutal murders”explains guitarist/vocalist Tyler Satterlee. “With this power, this person literally constructs a throne out of the bones of her enemies deep in the forest and relishes sitting on a bloody chair of vengeance.”

“‘Throne of Bones’ is one of those tracks that has a great end-time feel to it”, adds drummer Derek Bean. “It closes the album and is definitely an intense finish to an intense album. Packed with all the sombre imagery, heavy riffs and pounding double bass that the band is known for, I couldn’t be happier with how the song plays to all of BC’s strengths. At the same time, he’s pushing the boundaries of what we’re doing to keep evolving in heavy music without sacrificing what makes us who we are.”

Throne of Bones follows Street Freaks, the first self-released song the Sacramento-based band released last year as work began on their highly anticipated new album, Pray For Armageddon. Expect it because it’s been a long 6 years since BLESSED CURSE released the ‘Beware Of The Night’ EP and 11 years since the group’s self-titled full-length debut. Productivity and output weren’t the band’s forte, but their metal beliefs and dedication were. The band has played throughout Northern California and fans continue to support them and eagerly await more new music.

This reality is becoming more apparent as M-Theory have now started pre-orders for Pray For Armageddon, which includes ten new songs and is due out October 13th internationally on CD and digital, and for the first time on vinyl in a limited run of 300 clear orange copies copies to be published. Pre-order now HERE

‘Pray For Armageddon’ is about sadistic religious impatience caused by sorcery. As a shortcut to Judgment Day, three lycanthropic prophets invoke a global curse that will cause all people to commit horrible sins instantly, everywhere. The Creator’s wrathful punishment is unleashed, and our world is swiftly ‘cleansed’ by sky-high waves of flame and destruction‘” Tyler adds chillingly.

Pray For Armageddon” was produced by the band and recorded, mixed and mastered by Joe Johnston at Pus Cavern Studios in Sacramento (Will Haven, Silversun Pickups, Dance Gavin Dance) and again features cover artwork by Marc Sasso (Dio, Morbid Angel, Halford).

“We were very fortunate to once again be working with the amazing Marc Sasso, who also did the artwork for our debut album in 2012,” continued Tyler. “Again with the BC Beast ‘Larry’. He was able to bring our apocalyptic vision to life, which features three beast prophets surveying a metropolis that will be wiped out after their evil spell enrages the Almighty… Larry, by the way, is named after the Universal Monster character Larry Talbot who is tragically cursed in the 1941 classic ‘The Wolfman’.

BLESSED CURSE have recently renewed their relationship with M-Theory Audio despite being a cornerstone of the label. Band members Derek Bean and Tyler Satterlee have been friends with label founder Marco Barbieri for 15 years. Marco took care of managing the music publishing and brokered the band’s demos to the European label Cyclone Empire, where they got a record deal. With that label not having a US affiliate, Marco activated M-Theory Audio to give the band a chance to sell a CD in the US, resulting in 2012’s self-titled debut album.

BLESSED CURSE are part of a new generation that grew up on classic 80’s Thrash and Metal. Tired and uninspired by Nu music but with access to the internet and a treasure trove of legacy band members eventually formed bands like Warbringer, Toxic Holocaust, Municipal Waste, Fueled By Fire, Bonded By Blood, Havok, Merciless Death, Hatchet and yes, BLESSED CURSE (initially known as Devastator) all started as young bands in the same period, influenced by the heroes of the past and with their own music. BLESSED CURSE released demos and played shows across California and gained traction as part of this next wave, eventually leading to the release of the debut album and a subsequent US tour.

While the band members have matured from ruthless teenagers to fully functioning adults, BLESSED CURSE continue to play live and stay true to their ideals of creating vicious Thrash Metal. This will be evident with the release of ‘Pray For Armageddon’ this summer.

BLESSED CURSE sind:

Tyler Satterlee – vocals/guitars

Derek Bean – drums

Colin Kyger – Bass

