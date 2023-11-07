Blessed Film Tour: Longyan Announced as Guest City for 2024 and Fujian Film Industry Showcases New Power

Fujian Province Announced as Guest City for 2024 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival Blessed Film Tour

At a handover ceremony held in Zhangzhou on November 5, the person in charge of the Fujian Provincial Film Bureau officially announced that Longyan would become the guest city of the 2024 Blessed Film Tour. The Propaganda Departments of Zhangzhou and Longyan Municipal Committees were responsible for carrying out the flag handover of the guest city.

The event is hosted by the 2023 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival Organizing Committee, the China Film Association, and the Propaganda Department of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China. It is also hosted by the Fujian Provincial Film Bureau, the Propaganda Department of the Zhangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Zhangzhou Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau.

The “Blessed Film Tour” has screened more than 80 films for over 2,000 times in the last four years. Xu Shouyao, an official at the event, emphasized the importance of film as a carrier for promoting cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and expressed hopes that Fujian would contribute to building a powerful film and cultural country.

Additionally, the “Research Report on the Development of the Blessed Film Tour” revealed that the film festival has been launched in multiple cities, with over 80 films screened in theaters, villages, and universities. The report also showed a significant increase in rural charity screenings and cumulative exposure data exceeding 300 million.

Furthermore, four film projects produced in Fujian were promoted at the event, including “That Year of Me”, “Dongshan Island”, “Overseas Chinese Heroine Li Lin” and “Born to the Sun”. These films aim to showcase the rich cultural heritage and contributions of Fujian in the national film market.

Huang Heshui, a professor at the School of Journalism and Communication at Xiamen University, expressed the importance of conceptual content in films, emphasizing the need for movies to provide a deeper understanding of Fujian’s cultural heritage and its contributions to national development.

The announcement of Fujian as the guest city for the 2024 Blessed Film Tour reinforces the province’s growing importance in the Chinese film industry and its commitment to promoting cultural confidence and national development.

