BLINDSTONE

Scars To Remember

(Blues Rock)

Label: Mighty Music

Format: (LP)

Release: 11.08.2023

Struck down by the booze, whiskey had me scream and shout!

The Danish rock trio BLINDSTONE delivers us a full load of blues rock with their new work “Scars To Remember”. In 2003 the band released their debut album and since then Martin J. Anderson, Jesper Bunk (bass) and Andres Hvidtfeldt have played together and even collaborated on the George Clinton album How Late Do U Have 2BB4UR Absent. On August 11th, the three will release their sixth studio album “A Scar To Remember” on all platforms. With this album, BLINDSTONE reminds us why the blues is so fundamental to all rock subgenres. So make yourself comfortable, get a glass of whiskey ready and sink into your couch.

Speaking of the vitality of the blues, it kicks off with the first number, “Embrace The Sky”. The lead guitar fiddles with a smooth lick, Andres hits the drums hard and sets the energy level at a decent level and shortly afterwards the vocals appear slightly distorted. The main riff is smooth and runs through the entire song and the chorus stays short and crisp: “Some help me embrace the sky“.

After the second chorus, Martin on guitar delivers the album’s first, very fine, solo – that sets the expectation for the rest of the record. The drums hammer solidly through the bank and at this point it should be said that the snare really bangs through and the bell on the ride cymbal sounds really nice. As befits a Blues-Rock album, the guys finish off the first song with a bang on Em (if I’m not mistaken).

Now things get groovy with “A Scar To Remember” and there’s something to shake. Again, Martin lays down an extremely smooth blues lick and Andres slams an amazing beat on the snare, and it doesn’t take long for the second guitar to kick in and solo along with it. You can tell the three guys from Denmark aren’t doing this for the first time. In the background, Jesper grooves around dullly on the bass and supports the drums brilliantly. Although the vocals are calm and serene, they drive the song along with a good energy and pull you in. After the second chorus, there’s another rousing guitar solo, but the band manages to use the last verses in an extremely cool way. A worthy title track for the album.

Let’s continue with “Down To The Count”. At least now you realize how coherent the album is. There is definitely no lack of cool riffs, rhythms and solos. Furthermore, the song’s chatch phrase aptly sums up the spirit of the band “Struck down by the booze, whiskey had me scream and shout!!“

Although the drums have had an amazing sound the whole time and deliver really smooth rhythms, I’ve been thinking all the time that the drums could come to the fore even more. And no sooner has the thought been thought through than they come. The snare bangs again, but instead of the blues guitar, the toms now set the tone. One look at the song title and it all becomes clear “Drums Of War”. A great song with an important message „The Unthinkable has happened“ – War in Europe (at least the author’s interpretation).

With “Drifting Away” things get quieter for the first time. Again, the name of the song is well chosen, because now there is something to drift off. The speed is slowed down and the guitar plays a melody as if you were sitting in front of the window, looking out, it’s gray and it’s raining – not too heavily but constantly. The main riff runs through, and in the last third the lead guitar starts a quiet solo – are you crazy, the guitar sounds incredibly good here, so good that the song just ends with a fade out. Sometimes it just fits.

Shortly before the end there is an instrumental intermezzo with “Fields Of Bethel”. Finally Jesper turns up the bass and shows what kind of groove he has. Despite the screeching guitars taking center stage, it’s the thumpy bass that drives the song. Would like more of that. “World Weary Blues” – again awesome blues rhythms on the guitar, very fine licks from the lead guitar and strong vocals from Martin.

Overall, BLINDSTONE release an album with “A Scar To Remember” that will definitely catch the ear of every Modern Blues Rock fan. Packed with strong blues rhythms and the matching rocking guitar solos. The vocals fit well with the overall sound and are consistent throughout. The drums sound mega, especially the snare bangs through everywhere.

A perfect record for a Blues Rock evening among like-minded people. Get the whiskey ready and enjoy the evening.

Tracklist „Scars To Remember“:

1. Embrace The Sky

2. A Scar To Remember

3. Down For the Count

4. Waste Your Time

5. Drums Of War

6. Drifting Away

7. In The Eye Of The Storm

8. The Fields Of Bethel

9. Shining On Through

10. World Weary Blues

Total playing time: 44:11

Band-Links:

