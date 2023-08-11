Blindstone – Scars To Remember – Album Review

Blindstone – Scars To Remember

Origin: Denmark

Release: 11.08.2023

Label: Mighty Music

Genre: Blues Rock

Photo Credit: Lena Angioni

Some genres are like a rock in the surf. While the music world and everything else on our planet is constantly changing, some bands still sound almost exactly the same as their pioneers several decades ago.

This doesn’t (always) have to do with a lack of inspiration, but sometimes simply with the fact that certain sound structures are timeless and don’t need to be changed. Just like Blindstone and her new album Scars To Remember, where the Danes indulge in good old blues rock. And at an extremely high level.

Those declared dead live longer

Already the opener Embrace The Sky surprised, because you wouldn’t necessarily expect this sound from Denmark. Crunchy riffs, a groovy rhythm section and the catchy vocals of Martin Jepsen Andersen form the basic structure on which the band builds their blues rock, which sounds more like the USA than the European North.

The band hits a similar notch as for example The Vintage Caravan, but she works a little more earthy and always puts the hard rock part of her sound in the foreground. Who thinks now “Oh, another retro band” – incorrect! Blindstone don’t sound like a band that (too much) wants to revive the old times.

The Danes are much more likely to transport a classic sound and the associated spirit into the present day. So they don’t cuddle up too much to the well-known, but use it as a foundation for the creation of a modern and no-frills Blues Rock, which should survive us all just like good old Heavy Metal will, for example. This was also declared dead again and again – only to come back stronger.

Rockin’ in every nook and cranny

Waste Your Time is a good example of what is meant by the somewhat vague statement described above. You think while listening “Okay, I’ve heard that before” – but you still don’t skip because the song just rocks. No more and no less. Go to the video HERE.

All songs up Scars To Remember also have their own character. In The Eye Of The Storm starts out like a typical one AC/DC song only to quickly evolve into a rockin’ blues ballad. Drums Of War on the other hand, as the name suggests, convinces with excellently groovy drum work and guitar melodies, which make reference to the stadium rock of the 1980s and 1990s.

The final World Weary Blues then releases the listener with melancholic, but earthy-rock sounds and screaming guitars, where you just have to nod your head and long for a cold barley brew. Overall is Scars To Remember an album that you can actually listen to anytime and in any situation. Why? Because it rocks everywhere without getting bored.

Conclusion

Blindstone invent with Scars To Remember not new to blues rock, but they give it a makeover. This genre rarely sounds so vital these days. 8 / 10

Line Up

Martin Jepsen Andersen – guitar, vocals

Jesper Vegeberg Bunk – Bass

Sigurd Jøhnk-Jensen – drums

Tracklist

01. Embrace The Sky

02. A Scar To Remember

03. Down For The Count

04. Waste Your Time

05. Drums Of War

06. Drifting Away

07. In The Eye Of The Storm

08. The Fields Of Bethel

09. Shining On Through

10. World Weary Blues

Links

Facebook Blindstone

Instagram Blindstone

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Snowy White And The White Flames – No Faith Required

Interview – The Riven, asked by Arnau Diaz

Album Review – Deep Purple – Turning To Crime

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

