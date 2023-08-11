Blindstone – Scars To Remember

An eternal insider tip is on its way to a well-earned high: the Danish trio has been releasing for years and decades Blindstone blues-soaked rock albums that are not only popular in the USA because of their sound. A tour as the backing band of the legendary Walter Trout in 2020 led to a rethink and made their own music simpler, more direct. „Scars To Remember“the tenth (!) album by the veterans, has everything you need for a big hit.

“Waste Your Time”? Definitely not, because these five minutes know how to entertain and get to the heart of the Danes’ qualities. Straightforward, classic rock with heaviness and a bluesy note, accompanied by Martin Jespen Andersen’s powerful vocals, cleanly moves forward. But it doesn’t stay that straight, because although Blindstone now play more to the point, there is room for long instrumental interludes and passionate guitar solos – playful and yet entertaining. In the oppressive “In The Eye Of The Storm” similar qualities are revealed, even a touch heavier and anthemic.

Occasionally, complex blues emerge more prominently. The closing “World Weary Blues” even has it in its name and sounds exactly how you would expect it to. The sustained tempo, the soulful guitar, the stomping rhythm section, the feeling in the solo, plus the extended fade-out – sometimes it can be so simple. In the quasi-title song “A Scar To Remember”, on the other hand, the joy of playing comes through, airy and almost funky. This somewhat different facet of Blindstones makes you happy and is used with care. On the other hand, “Drums Of War” is even more powerful and intense. The somber riff in the verses even has a slightly metallic quality – a stomper like in the book.

Instead of reinventing the proverbial wheel, Blindstone successfully reflect on their qualities. The full concentration on their actual strengths works, the direct approach is song-friendly and entertaining at the same time, but at the same time it doesn’t lose any of its virtuosity. “Scars To Remember” serves bluesy rock on the pulse of time, classic and yet pleasantly modern. Strong riffs, a lot of feeling and digestible heaviness come together for three quarters of an hour. That’s all it takes for absolute happiness.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/11/2023

Available through: Mighty Music / Target Records (SPV)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Blindstone.official

