Blinken believes that the attempted insurrection in Russia created “further cracks in the Russian facade”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the attempted insurrection and criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by now-exiled Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin “creates more cracks in the Russian facade.”

In remarks broadcast on CBS’s Sunday show “Face the Nation,” the top US diplomat stressed that the matter is developing and that it will take time to assess the long-term impacts of the now-abandoned march of mercenary forces on Moscow. But he said it portended more trouble for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We know that Putin has much more to answer for in the coming weeks and months,” he declared.

Asked if the United States was prepared for a possible fall of Putin from power and worried about the security of its strategic rival’s nuclear weapons, Blinken replied: “We always prepare for any contingency.”

“We have not seen any change in Russia’s nuclear posture,” he added. “There hasn’t been any change to ours, but this is something we’re going to watch very, very carefully.”

Blinken declined to discuss possible US intelligence on whether Putin is in Moscow and declined to detail any diplomatic overtures between Washington and Russia in recent days.

“We had a discussion with the Russians over the weekend to make sure they understood their responsibilities when it comes to ensuring the safety of our personnel in Russia,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

