Blockade of drivers in one of the delegations of the municipality of Neuquén

A group of sprinkler truck drivers is carrying out a blockade in one of the municipal delegations in the west of Neuquén. He maintains that an agreement signed by the Municipality was not complied with.

Gonzalo Santibañez Adolfo, representative of the drivers of the irrigation trucks of the municipality of Neuquén commented that the exit of tools and vehicles is interrupted at the gates, in the Godoy and Novella delegation. They clarified that the measure does not affect the normal functioning of the Municipality, therefore the neighbors can do their paperwork.

“Until the agreement is fulfilled, the measure will continue,” he announced in dialogue with “Arranquemos” by BLACK RIVER RADIO.

He recalled that four months ago they started a protest “for truck parts, they have always been patched up.” Then there was a dialogue table with the Municipality, which led to an agreement, which from the group they maintain that it was not fulfilled by the Executive.

“The trucks are 80% OK. You can’t drive with those trucks.”he said in the radio note.


