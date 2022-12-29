Blockbuster films are coming as promised, and theaters are full of good shows. Taiwan’s cultural market is rejuvenated at the end of the year and the beginning of the year

In 2022, the total box office of the Lunar New Year stalls will exceed 1 billion, the spotlight in the theater will be on the stage again, and museums and libraries around the world will gradually reopen… With the release of the “New Ten Measures” to optimize prevention and control measures, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has issued relevant regulations on cultural The adjustment of epidemic prevention measures in entertainment venues, the continuous expansion of the supply of cultural products and services, and the steady and orderly recovery of the cultural industry.

“The Way of Water” ignites the fire of hope for the film market

“The director built an unparalleled world“, “I feel like I have been away from the earth for three hours”, “I also want to be friends with Tu Kun”… It has been more than a week since the release, and the popularity of “Avatar: The Way of Water” is still unabated. Statistics show that as of press time, the box office of “Avatar: The Way of Water” has exceeded 700 million, taking the lead among many Lunar New Year films. As the sequel to “Avatar”, the world‘s box office champion in film history, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has been highly anticipated since the release of the news. In the film, the mysterious and distant planet Pandora and the blue and deep underwater landscape are gradually presented, which fascinates the audience.

Audiences waiting to enter the cinema in Beijing.Photo by Wei Yanxing, People’s Daily Online

Many viewers said that the gorgeous and extreme audio-visual effects were an important reason for them to enter the theater, “This movie must be watched in the movie theater.” According to the data, on December 16, the first day of release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” , The operating rate of theaters across the country reached 83.20%. This is the first time since October 5 this year that the operating rate of theaters has returned to 80% after 71 days.

According to Cai Xiaoxue, Operation Director of UME Studios, the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” is enough to reflect everyone’s love for the movie. She also said that the theater will still do a good job in all aspects of epidemic prevention, and the staff will disinfect the theater between each show. Theaters also use contactless services as much as possible to protect both audiences and employees.

It can be said that “Avatar: The Way of Water” has ignited the hope that the film industry will resume its former vitality. “This movie is more like an inflection point.” Yu Chao, deputy general manager of Capital Cinema, believes that the theater’s recovery cannot rely on just one movie. “In the future, the impact of the epidemic on theaters should become smaller and smaller.”

At present, the sequel movie of the same name to the hit drama “Want to See You” has been released on December 24, the comedy “Desperate Master Husband” starring Chang Yuan and others is scheduled for December 31, and the 2023 Spring Festival movie “The Wandering Earth 2” It is even more interesting… After the content supply of downstream theaters is restored, it is expected to further boost the recovery of the industry.

Wonderful performances continue online and offline

On December 22, the Chinese version of the musical “The Count of Monte Cristo” premiered at the Tianqiao Art Center. The play condenses the French writer Alexandre Dumas’s work of the same name with more than one million words in a 150-minute stage performance. While trying to reproduce the essence and quality of the original musical, it has carried out reasonable and ingenious localization upgrades and transformations.

Dong Ning, deputy general manager of Beijing Performing Arts Group and the chief producer of the show, said that Beijing Performing Arts Group has firmly brought “The Count of Monte Cristo” to the world under the premise of complying with the “New Ten Articles” of epidemic prevention measures and ensuring the health of the entire cast and crew. In front of the audience in the capital, in order to help the performance market recover in an all-round way, a powerful “go” button was pressed.

At the end of the year and the beginning of the year, although the weather is relatively cold, it can’t stop the audience’s yearning for the theater and the recovery of offline performances. Jiangcheng Wuhan, Lang Lang’s piano solo concert will meet fans at the Qintai Concert Hall on the evening of December 24; from December 24 to 25, the classical ballet “The Nutcracker” performed by Guangzhou Ballet Theater will be held at The performance at the Guangzhou Grand Theater kicked off the theater’s New Year performance season; Shanghai Symphony Hall, the 2023 Shanghai New Year Concert will be held on the evening of the 31st, and strives to dedicate to the audience a New Year concert that combines Chinese and Western styles and is rich in color…

In order to allow more audiences to enjoy the fun of watching performances, major art troupes are making unabated efforts in the “cloud”. From December 19th to 24th, the National Center for the Performing Arts launched the 15th anniversary online series of “Live Week” activities, bringing an artistic feast for six consecutive days, allowing the audience to experience the charm of elegant art without leaving home. From December 24th to 26th, the first Bay Area Cantonese Opera Festival also held a special Cantonese opera excerpt online, and staged modern Cantonese opera “Southern Guangdong Breaking Dawn” and other repertoires, allowing fans to enjoy the drama.

Cultural sites add “cultural flavor” to citizens’ lives

The beautifully shaped horn-shaped glass ring, the naive agate lion, and the finely crafted feather-patterned copper phoenix lamp… A few days ago, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Museum reopened to the public after more than four years of renovation and expansion. After the reconstruction and expansion, the new building area of ​​the Guangxi Museum nearly doubled, and the area of ​​the exhibition hall was expanded from more than 4,000 square meters to 10,000 square meters. The first batch of exhibited more than 2,000 cultural relics, most of which were exhibited for the first time.

Recently, public cultural venues such as museums and libraries in many places are reopening in an orderly manner. Many residents go out of their homes to experience the city’s “cultural flavor” and “book atmosphere”.

The black lacquer sprinkled with vermilion “Zhonghe” piano exhibited in “Harmony and Coexistence – Joint Exhibition of Cultural Relics Collected by the National Museum of the Forbidden City”.Photo by Wei Yanxing, People’s Daily Online

The Beijing Municipal Administration of Cultural Heritage has made it clear that all museums should implement the opening requirements of “should be opened as much as possible”, and all museums that meet the opening conditions should be opened to the outside world under the premise of effective epidemic prevention and control. It is reported that the National Museum of China‘s many wonderful exhibitions, such as “Prosperous Revisions – ‘A Large Series of Chinese Paintings’ Achievement Exhibition” and “Harmony and Coexistence – Joint Exhibition of Cultural Relics Collected by the Forbidden City and National Museum”, can be visited normally. The Capital Museum will be open on December 20. The Beijing Bell and Drum Tower will reopen on December 26. In addition, the Capital Library also resumed orderly opening on December 23, and readers must make an appointment in advance to enter the library.

On December 9, the Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism issued the “Notice on Further Boosting Development Confidence and Accelerating the Resumption of Work and Production in the Province’s Culture and Tourism Industry”. The Lanzhou City Museum, the Memorial Hall of the Lanzhou Office of the Eighth Route Army, and the Gansu Provincial Museum have reopened successively. Ban Rui, deputy director of the Gansu Provincial Museum, also said that some social education activities are currently being prepared and will welcome the audience with richer cultural activities.

The fireworks in the world are the most soothing to the hearts of mortals. With the continuous optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures, the impact of the epidemic is bound to gradually decrease. We have reason to believe that this “fire” of literature and art can burn longer and more vigorously, releasing more energy for the overall recovery of the cultural industry.

