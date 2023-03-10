March 1,Blockbuster TV Oriental Billboard “Praise of Golden Melody” Quarterly VoteHeavy launch. This is a new exploration of traffic accumulation and interaction mode carried out by the two high-quality IPs of Baishi TV and Dongfang Billboard for the two-way empowerment of the in-depth integration of traditional media and streaming media platforms. Based on the iterative upgrading of the cooperation model, co-creation of content production, and optimization of the operating mechanism between the two parties in the past two years, the quarterly voting for the “Golden Melody” once again aroused the enthusiasm and active interaction of the entire network audience, fully demonstrating the High-quality content IP is realizing the strong vitality of user attention and continuous empowerment and coronation of good music.





asThe earliest pop song chart in mainland China and the first music chart to hold a large-scale awards concert, after more than 30 years of development and precipitation, Dongfang Billboard has continuously disseminated and promoted Chinese pop music culture to radio audiences across the country and Internet users around the world, contributing its own strength to the continuous development of the Chinese music scene. In order to let good music be heard and seen by more people, since 2021, Block TV and “Oriental Billboard” have been in-depth cooperation, and the circle of content creation has been continuously expanded, and “Oriental Billboard Lightning Cafe” has been created successively “Dongbang Dinner”, “Forbidden to Never Read”, “Make a Star Friend” and other new IP series in the direction of pop music, organically integrate traditional media with the whole network media, and constantly optimize and upgrade the combination of content IP and operation publicity mechanism new model.

Based on the above cooperation basis, in order to further play the exemplary role of excellent pop music works, so that Chinese pop songs with high creative level, production level and aesthetic style can be spread more widely. The “Praise” season selection activity provides strong user load and traffic support. With the core of “like good songs and crown golden songs”, Block TV has built an online like support platform for fans and users across the network, and will gather together the newly released weekly list singles in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the users will Like to select the season’s high “like” hits. As the authority on popular trends in the Chinese music scene, the number of fans’ likes on the Baishi TV platform directly determines the new quarterly list of the Oriental Billboard “Golden Songs” to which the “National Audiences’ Choice Golden Songs” belongs, providing the target audience with the most Support vocal entry for your favorite songs.





Blockbuster TV APP Oriental Billboard 2022 Q4 “Praise of Golden Melody” singer poster

The 58 shortlisted works in the first round of the “Golden Songs” are both highly disseminated and high-quality, including works such as Away (Zhang Jie) and “Airplane Mode” (Hua Chenyu) that can represent Mandarin pop music skills , It also covers popular preference works such as “One Hundred Troubles” (Time Youth League) and “Black Plum Sauce” (Li Ronghao) that can arouse strong social attention and discussion.

In terms of the platform, this season’s ranking voting has fully upgraded the participation method and voting mechanism of the event. Users can accumulate likes through a series of operations such as daily login, viewing exclusive posters, watching exciting videos, and inviting friends around them to help, and then Like and vote for the singers you support.





Blockbuster TV APP Oriental Billboard 2022 Q4 “Praise of Golden Songs” activity page

At the same time, Blockbuster TV gives full play to its advantages in media integration, combines the accumulation of the industrial chain accumulated for many years in the Oriental Billboard, and combines the senior media, Sina entertainment resources, fan groups and peripheral fan groups of the entire network to guide users to the platform to enjoy the wonderful past The stage then votes for it. And through the promotion of original content, it accurately “captures” the music audience. On the one hand, it continuously introduces the review of the classic stage works of the shortlisted singers, and through effective methods such as participating in hot topic discussions, it provides a comprehensive network of the shortlisted singers and works for the quarterly list. The second publicity and distribution will provide sufficient traffic support and interactive guidance. On the other hand, combined with hot news such as the post-epidemic recovery of the entertainment ecosystem and hard-to-find tickets for concerts, it breaks the circle and cooperates with major media organizations to create topical content, triggering extensive discussions and participation from target users.

















Review of the classic stage works of the shortlisted singers of the “Golden Melody” in the fourth quarter of 2022 on the Best TV official Weibo Oriental Billboard













Blockbuster TV’s official WeChat account breaks the circle and cooperates with major media organizations to create topical content

The “Praise of Golden Melody” of the Eastern Billboard season list is in full swing, and Block TV will continue to go all out to promote media integration, and deeply empower traditional mainstream media to promote and spread the development of the mainland’s original music scene. We will push the national music broadcasting to a new level in helping excellent original songs and musicians.



0