Families from Plottier school 351 self-convened to cut off Route 22 due to the claim for suspension of classes due to lack of gas and the failure to start works announced last year. The measure began at noon and it is unknown how long they will remain in place.

One of the mothers at the school, Natalia, informed Am Cumbre this morning that the problem started in November of last year. “We were warned that They were going to remove the meter because there was a gas leak“He commented, and since then there has been no service in the establishment. They also told us that They were going to start a work on this subject, but there is no news“he added.

The students Classes started normally but without gas, until the cold began. “They gave them cold snacks and on March 23 they decided to suspend classes“, the woman recounted.

Given the lack of movement in the establishment, the families consulted what had happened to the work that did not start and he said that from the Technical Area they began to «postpone” the date without starting the work yet.

Until today the parents they had no news so they decided take the claim to the route from noon. Family members reportedly gathered at the corner with Lugones street where is the terminal of the town.

