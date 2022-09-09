Listen to the audio version of the article

In Venice it is the day of Marilyn Monroe: director Andrew Dominik brought the highly anticipated “Blonde” into competition, a film focused on the life of one of the greatest icons in Hollywood history.

From her precarious childhood as Norma Jeane, to her rise, fame and sentimental intertwining, the film mixes reality and fiction, trying to explore the growing divide between the diva’s private and public identities, as if they belonged to two people. different.

Based on the successful novel by Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” is a film that combines the lights of the spotlight with the inner shadows experienced by the protagonist, through an alternation that the director makes so also through the staging. feature film on the gaze, on the eyes of photographers and of us viewers, who contributed to Marilyn Monroe’s career for better or for worse: that it was all those eyes on her that killed this woman forced to propose a dazzling image to the world, while his inner self ended up suffocating?

Blonde

In almost three hours of narration, the screenplay, signed by the director himself, investigates this and many other questions, creating a film that also talks about cinema and the world of entertainment in a profound and far from trivial way, starting from the very first shots. that refer to the lights of the flashes and reflectors.

A great audiovisual concert

Dominik often changes format, passes from black and white to color continuously, giving life to a great audiovisual symphonic score in which the splendid images dance with the equally wonderful music of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. The director, Australian but New Zealand by birth, had told these two great artists in two beautiful documentaries – “One More Time With Feeling” and “This Much I Know to Be True” – but the collaboration between them and Dominik was born in 2007 to another notable film like “The murder of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford”.

Just like in that film, Dominik takes apart the icon to find the human figure, imagining particularly crude and gory episodes in the actress’s life, opting for courageous and ambitious narrative choices. Stratified and complex, so much so that it will divide critics and audiences, “Blonde ”Is a film that flies very high even risking a few falls, but the portrait that emerges is that of a feature film destined to remain imprinted in the eyes of those who have seen it for a long time.