Ana de Armas burst into tears at the Venice premiere of “Blonde Monroe”, and received applause from the audience with producer Brad Pitt and director Andrew Dominic: the audience applauded again this year Venice Film Festival record, up to 14 minutes, surpassing Sweet Tea’s “Bone and All” and The Devil’s “Tal” – I don’t know when, the applause time has become a competition between the crew and the show. index.

Fans who watched the trailer for “Blonde Monroe,” based on Joyce Carroll Oates’ novel of the same name, criticized Ana de Armas, who played Monroe, for her Spanish accent. Discomfort, undermining the character’s credibility. But the Monroe Heritage Committee spoke out in support of De Armas, arguing that the casting of the film was a success, and Armas showed Monroe’s charisma, humanity, and fragile nature well.

De Armas has previously claimed in interviews that she spent nine months practicing with experts to imitate Monroe’s accent, and that the sheer volume of synchronized lip-synch passages was exhausting and her brain was about to explode.

“Blonde Monroe” is set to premiere on Netflix on September 28.

In addition, Netflix’s “The Crown” may suspend filming due to the death of the queen.

The fifth season of the show is scheduled to start in November this year, and the crew is currently preparing to shoot the sixth season. The show has won as many as 21 Emmy Awards for its successful portrayal of Elizabeth II.

Season five of “The Crown” focused on Diana’s unexpected death, while season six will depict how Diana’s children ushered in the 21st century following the death of their mother, and the Queen has never addressed the show in public. Since the highlights of “The Crown” are all related to royal scandals, it is believed that the Queen will not like this show when she is alive.