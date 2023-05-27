BLOOD COMMAND – Release title track from new album

BLOOD COMMAND have announced their new studio album, World Domination (produced by Yngve Andersen), out September 29th, 2023 via Hassle and Loyal Blood Records.

Alongside the announcement is the third single and title track, another self-proclaimed “loser anthem that tells the sad tale of never being good enough for the person of your dreams.”

Listen to the new single and pre-order the new album!

Even if the first singles spoil the audience with their ethereal death-pop sound, make no mistake: The album “World Domination” consists of 20 fast-paced outbursts and presents all facets that Blood Command have to offer. Intoxicating grooves, blast beats, the powerful screams of singer Nikki Brumen and riot grrrl chants, techno interludes and the tender side that lulls you into a false sense of security before sending the listener running again.

The record deals with unrequited love, the hatred of injustice, the power of faith and the darkness of the abyss as well as the effort to never give up.

“Like various underground religious groups throughout history, Blood Command’s ever-growing following, the Awaketeam, is growing around the globe and we won’t stop until world domination. So keep your eyes peeled for purple shrouds, three stripes and black and white sneakers.”

Blood Command present themselves from their most interesting side. Come and be part of the movement!

D

„World Domination“ Tracklist:

The Band With The Three Stripes

Heaven’s Hate

Valley Of Hinnom

Forever Soldiers Of Esther

Stay Awake

Bare Witness

The Plague On Both Your Houses

…In The Shadow Of Deaf

Welcome To The Next Level Above Human

It’s Not Us, It’s Them

Hate Us Cause They Ain’t Us

Keep My Seat Warm

Burn Again

Decades

Reap What You Sow

Blue North

Holy Unblack

World Domination

Losing Faith

Tetragrammaton

“World Domination” was produced by Yngve Andersen, edited and mixed by Simon Jackman and mastered by Dag Erik Nygaard. The artwork is by Robert Høyem. Recorded at The Ranch, Southampton, UK and SpaceKraft, Bergen Norway.

“World Domination” will be released on September 29th, 2023 on UK’s Hassle Records.

Band Links

The post BLOOD COMMAND – release title track from new album appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

