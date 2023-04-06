Bloodfest – Debauchery
2 dates in Austria!
Debauchery Blood Festival 2023 Austria Tour Vienna, Escape MetalcornerWien
Tickets: HERE at Ticketmaster, directly at the Austrian bands
Support: Father of Darkness, Uzziel, NordblutGrümphrö
Debauchery blood festival Upper Austria – Raws Diner / Attang Puchheim
Tickets: HERE at Ticketmaster, directly at the Austrian bands
Support: Nordblut, UzzielDeath Rising
Beginning: 6:30 p.m
Preis: from € 25.00 in presale, box office € 30.00
Debauchery not only convinced our editor Patrick with their album Demons Of Rock ‘N’ Roll, which was released in August 2022 HEREbut their entire fan base.
Now the monster metalers are calling live and stopping for two dates in Austria.
Don’t miss this spectacle!
