Bloodfest – Debauchery

2 dates in Austria!

Debauchery Blood Festival 2023 Austria Tour Vienna, Escape MetalcornerWien

Tickets: HERE at Ticketmaster, directly at the Austrian bands

Support: Father of Darkness, Uzziel, NordblutGrümphrö

Debauchery blood festival Upper Austria – Raws Diner / Attang Puchheim

Tickets: HERE at Ticketmaster, directly at the Austrian bands

Support: Nordblut, UzzielDeath Rising

Beginning: 6:30 p.m

Preis: from € 25.00 in presale, box office € 30.00

Debauchery not only convinced our editor Patrick with their album Demons Of Rock ‘N’ Roll, which was released in August 2022 HEREbut their entire fan base.

Now the monster metalers are calling live and stopping for two dates in Austria.

Don’t miss this spectacle!



