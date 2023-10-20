Blood Lightning – Blood Lightning – Album Review

Blood Lightning – Blood Lightning

The riffs are booming out of the speakers and I’m justifiably asking myself, who the hell are Blood Lightning? The band consists of four Boston musicians, all of whom originally have their roots in other bands from various genres such as hardcore, thrash and stoner.

What, apart from their geographical origins, unites this quartet with such different musical backgrounds?

The origin of metal is the common denominator

It all started at a Halloween party in 2019 when the four discovered that they loved the fathers of the gods Black Sabbath connects. But this passion is not only limited to the legendary 1970s, because Blood Lightning played the 1983 one Black Sabbath Album Born Again live on stage. The feedback and feeling was so amazing that they decided to continue paying tribute to Black Sabbath and the emerging 1980s New Wave of British Heavy Metal as Blood Lightning.

What was created is a debut consisting of five original creations and the final one Disturbing The Priestone Black Sabbath Cover version. The conglomerate creates a suitable mix of boldly produced riffs and forward-driving metal. Both are combined with the relaxed singing of Jim Healeywho is otherwise with the stoner rockers from We’re All Gonna Die am Mikro stands.

The fact that everything comes across so powerfully, densely and professionally is also due to the production Benny Grottowhich is already for the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith was in use. Nothing was left to chance in the final mix either Alan Showers an expert committed who already Motörhead, High On Fire and Mastodon missed the finishing touches.

Ultra heavy and relaxed

What makes the sound of Blood Lightning out now? The opener The Dying Startsthe HERE can be listened to, comes across as light and relaxed despite the heaviness of the riffs. The production is at maximum and still clear, which ensures 100% listening pleasure. Even though the band refers to the roots of NWOBHM, it’s not just a heavy metal feeling that comes through. Stoner can also be heard on the second track Hitting The Wall the listener’s head bows to doom-worthy riff sounds. Four of the six songs are not too long, which provides variety.

The pounding one Bananaconda is already a six-minute exception. Grooving rhythms and singing are easy on the ear. For the first time in the song there is a clear break with a slow passage and psychedelic touches. A bow to what was already mentioned above Born Again you can also hear the typical screams of Ian Gillanthe then Black Sabbath frontman, at the end of the song.

Updating an original

Starts quickly Face Eater and gallops ahead. Groovy parts are replaced by fast tracks. The band doesn’t jump over their own heavy shadow and it’s still a lot of fun to follow the skillfully placed breaks. Waves more restless Blankets back and forth like a swaying giant. The riffs HERE fly, we stand a wall of sound and only make room for a melodic moment in the chorus.

How can you create a cover version? You can simply replay it or try to completely reinvent everything. Blood Lightning have decided not to destroy the original and bring in their own heaviness and modern production as arguments. The audible swinging of the bass sides and the wall of riffs are great, while the singer follows the vocal lines of the original. The version of Disturbing The Priest is a complete success by incorporating the sonic possibilities of the 21st century and the developments of the doom and heavy genres of the last 40 years.

And then suddenly it’s over. It wasn’t just the entertaining album that made it a breeze to listen to. Unfortunately, the playing time of twenty-eight minutes is more like that of a long EP than a complete album. Guys, there needs to be one or two more tracks next time.

Conclusion

Blood Lightning have released a successful but very short album. The debut is a combination of fat riffs, groovy compositions and melodic vocal lines. Everything is based on the foundation of Black Sabbathbut receives a metallic rejuvenation treatment including appropriate, modern production. 8 / 10



