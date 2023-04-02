BLOODBOUND – Swedish power metal force release second single from “Tales From The North“ das will be released on July 7, 2023 via AFM/Soulfood.

This summer it’s finally that time again, on July 7th, 2023 the brand new album of the Swedish power metal superiority will be released BLOODBOUND! Tales From The North will be available as a 2-CD digipak including a live CD and as a strictly limited box set and colored vinyl LPs via AFM Records.

When it comes to defending the core values ​​of timeless Power Metal and combining them with fresh styles and exciting stories, the six Swedes have always been at the forefront. BLOODBOUND have long since proven their versatility and inventiveness. Only 2 years since the release of their fan and press acclaimed “Creatures Of The Dark Realm” album, the band is back with metallic force! With the first single releases “The Raven’s Cry” and “Odin’s Prayer”, BLOODBOUND could already convince, today the band celebrates the video premiere of the song “1066”!

„Tales From The North is a concept album about the Viking Age and the lives of our ancestors up here in the dark, cold and harsh environments of the North.” explains lead guitarist Tomas Olsson and summarizes the content of the eleven songs: “Various legends and myths intertwine throughout the disc, culminating in the epic battle of the year 1066 that marks the end of the Viking Age.”

Musically, Bloodbound have once again stepped up their game: “The songs are faster and closer to some of our earlier stuff like ‘Moria’ and ‘Nosferatu’, but have more complex arrangements,” explains Olsson. “Compared to its predecessor, ‘Creatures Of The Dark Realm’ (2021), there are deeper keyboard and heavier guitar sounds. In addition, traditional Nordic folk music instruments were integrated to match the concept of the album. It’s still pure power metal, but we’re trying to take it to the next level.”

Tales From The North was produced by Bloodbound themselves, mixed and mastered by Jonas Kjellgren (Amorphis, Overkill, Sabaton) at the Swedish ‘Black Lounge Studios’, the cover artwork is by Péter Sallai (Hammerfall, Powerwolf, among others).

Tales From The North Tracklist:

01. Tales From The North

02. Drink With The Gods

03. Odin´s Prayer

04. The Raven´s Cry

05. Mimir`s Crystal Eye

06. Between The Enemy Lines

07. Land Of Heroes

08. Sail Among The Dead

09. Stake My Claims

10.Sword And Axe

11. 1066

BLOODBOUND live:

04.05.2023 (NOR) KOPERVIK Karmoygeddon Festival

05. – 08.07.2023 (GER) BALLENSTEDT RockHarz Festival

05.- 16.07.2023 (CZE) VIZOVICE Masters of Rock Festival

BLOODBOUND sind:

Tomas Olsson – lead guitar

Fredrik Bergh – Keyboard

Patrik Selleby

Henrik Olsson – rhythm guitar

Anders Broman – Bass

Daniel Hansfeldt – Drums

