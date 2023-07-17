BLOODBOUND

Tales From The North

(Power Metal)

Label: Napalm Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 07.07.2023

Friends of cultivated Power Metal will prick up their ears at the name BLOODBOUND, since the Swedes have been an indispensable part of this genre since 2006 with their grandiose debut album “Nosferatu”. Even if a lot has happened since 2006, the guys around their lead singer Patrik Johansson aka Patrik J. Selleby are still busy. This not only affects the recordings on the stages, but also the albums that appear at regular intervals.

The latest hit is called “Tales From The North” and has everything you could expect from this style. Driving double bass, overflowing guitar solos and a singer who climbs all kinds of heights. If you take a look at the cover, you see a warrior with a bloody ax and shield in his hands surrounded by a horde of beasts, add to that the martial song titles and you can immediately imagine in which direction BLOODBOUND are marching.

Even if it’s all a bit predictable, the songs are fun and put you in a good mood. Already the opener with the same title “Tales From The North” creates the right atmosphere with its campfire romance – BLIND GUARDIAN say hello. After half of it you would know who you are dealing with without looking at the cover. The guys stay true to themselves musically and refrain from experimenting and yet you don’t get bored.

“Drink With The Gods” on the other hand is exactly what you would expect from the title. A party sing-along song that’s perfect for the stage to heat up the crowd and pump up the beer consumption. Literally not a masterpiece, but the number is still enjoyable and you want to hook your neighbor’s arm and sway with a drink in your hand.

The two remaining founding members Tomas Olssonan on lead guitar and keyboarder Fredrik Bergh ensure the constant in the band and put their stamp on the musical direction and you immediately feel comfortable and at home here. And singer Patrik has been on board since 2010, knows how things work and so the formation grew into a tight-knit bunch over the years.

“Tales From The North” is a concept album in which the musicians deal with their own history and celebrate the time of the Vikings. Songs like “The Raven’s Cry”, “Mimir’s Crystal Eye” or “Land Of Heroes” are reminiscent of the early days of the group, because the speed was significantly increased again. So one or the other similarities to “Nosferatu” or “Unholy Cross” cannot be denied. So you can say that what worked well about 15 years ago will probably not be wrong now either.

The album was mixed and mastered by a certain Jonas Kjellgren, who already helped SABATON and so it’s not surprising that with “Between The Enemy Lines” there is a song that sounds a lot like the guys with the tanks. Why not? The finale is the rocket-fast “1066”, which also deserves a thumbs up with its varied changes and the singer’s fine screams.

Not every song catches fire immediately, some not even after repeated listening, but all in all the Swedes deliver a solid album. A few titles quickly get stuck in the ear canals and will surely find their way into the live set and will ensure a good and exuberant mood there. I’ll see for myself personally at the Masters Of Rock Festival.

Tracklist „Tales From The North“:

1. Tales From The North

2. Drink With The Gods

3. Odin’s Prayer

4. The Raven’s Cry

5. Mimir’s Crystal Eye

6. Between The Enemy Lines

7. Land Of Heroes

8. Sail Among The Dead

9. Stake My Claims

10. Sword And Axe

11. 1066

Total playing time: 46:35

BLOODBOUND – Tales From The NorthLineUp: Patrik Johansson aka Patrik J. Selleby – VocalsTomas Olsson – GuitarHenrik Olsson – GuitarAnders Broman – BassDaniel Sjögren – Drums7

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “BLOODBOUND – Tales From The North”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/bloodbound_talesfromthenorth-e1689317003819.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Andy Van Halen”

}

}}

