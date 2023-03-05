Bloodbound – Tour Of The Dark Realm 2023

The Swedish power metallers Bloodbound are an integral part of the scene and for the past three albums have belonged to a new generation of Power Metal. Her current fourth album Creatures Of The Dark Realm will soon be two years old and after a pandemic-related move, the time has come. Play in Spring 2023 Bloodbound at over a dozen dates in Germany and the surrounding area.

Among other things also on 11.03.2023 at the Metropool Concert Hall in Enschede, The Netherlands (Metropolis EnschedeWillem Wilminkplein 2, 7511 PG Enschede)

Get supported Bloodbound accompanied by the Finns and label colleagues Arion as well as two newcomers to the international power metal supergroup Northtale and the Swedish industrial power metal band Tungsten.

Here are all the tour dates:

28.02.2023 – DE – Berlin / Hole 44

03/01/2023 – DE – Munich / Backstage Halle

02.03.2023 – CH – Wetzikon / Hall of Fame

03.03.2023 – FR – Colmar / Le Grillen

04.03.2023 – BE – Vorselaar / De Dreef

05.03.2023 – DE – Nuremberg / Hirsch

06.03.2023 – DE – Mannheim / 7er Club

07.03.2023 – DE – Aschaffenburg / Colos Hall

08.03.2023 – DE – Hamburg / Pauli train station

03/09/2023 – DE – Siegburg / Kubana

03/10/2023 – DE – Essen / Turock

11.03.2023 – NL – Enschede / Metropolis

03/12/2023 – DE – Kassel / gold mine