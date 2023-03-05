Home Entertainment Bloodbound – Tour Of The Dark Realm 2023 – Ankündigung
Bloodbound – Tour Of The Dark Realm 2023 – Ankündigung

by admin

Bloodbound – Tour Of The Dark Realm 2023
Tickets in Enschede via Ticketmaster HERE / Tickets in Germany via Eventim HERE / in Wetzikon via Eventfrog HERE / in Colmar via Fnac HERE / in Vorselaar via Universe HERE
Support: Arion, Northtale, Tungsten

Photo Credit: George Grigoriadis

The Swedish power metallers Bloodbound are an integral part of the scene and for the past three albums have belonged to a new generation of Power Metal. Her current fourth album Creatures Of The Dark Realm will soon be two years old and after a pandemic-related move, the time has come. Play in Spring 2023 Bloodbound at over a dozen dates in Germany and the surrounding area.

Among other things also on 11.03.2023 at the Metropool Concert Hall in Enschede, The Netherlands (Metropolis EnschedeWillem Wilminkplein 2, 7511 PG Enschede)

Get supported Bloodbound accompanied by the Finns and label colleagues Arion as well as two newcomers to the international power metal supergroup Northtale and the Swedish industrial power metal band Tungsten.

Here are all the tour dates:
28.02.2023 – DE – Berlin / Hole 44
03/01/2023 – DE – Munich / Backstage Halle
02.03.2023 – CH – Wetzikon / Hall of Fame
03.03.2023 – FR – Colmar / Le Grillen
04.03.2023 – BE – Vorselaar / De Dreef
05.03.2023 – DE – Nuremberg / Hirsch
06.03.2023 – DE – Mannheim / 7er Club
07.03.2023 – DE – Aschaffenburg / Colos Hall
08.03.2023 – DE – Hamburg / Pauli train station
03/09/2023 – DE – Siegburg / Kubana
03/10/2023 – DE – Essen / Turock
11.03.2023 – NL – Enschede / Metropolis
03/12/2023 – DE – Kassel / gold mine

