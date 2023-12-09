BLOODRED HOURGLASS

How’s The Heart?

(Melodic Death Metal)

Label: Out Of Line

Format: (LP)

Release: 20.10.2023

Even if the big breakthrough hasn’t happened yet, the men from BLOODRED HOURGLASS show themselves to be a real hope for the genre with their ambitious mix of melodic death metal of the Nordic school, modern elements and light core elements, which has constantly developed and improved. And the sixth work “How’s The Heart?” is definitely no exception.

Playful, with lots of details, creative keyboards, tight riffs and catchy vocal lines between clean and hoarse, the Finns once again offer some hit candidates and bangers that at the same time thunder violently out of the speakers and are wonderfully catchy. If I predicted with the predecessor “Your Highness” that the Northmen would march towards the top league, I can definitely confirm that with the successor. Influences like WINTERSUN or NORTHER and therefore COB are still audible, but BRHG have further refined their sound, like to incorporate core elements into the riffs, have their own way of dealing with the keys and synthesizers and have with that variable vocal acrobat Jarkko Koukonen has another ace up his sleeve.

For example, in the quite violent and nasty “Anomaly” there are a few electronic sounds that remind me of PAIN, the opener “Of Course I Still Love You” pleases with a fat groove and heavy riffs, but then surprises you with a calm, modern one in the middle section Intermediate part that gets under your skin and “In Lieu Of Flowers”, for example, shows itself early on as a real anthem that should work wonderfully live. In “Fragile” the melancholy of the North, which has always arisen anyway, comes more to the fore, “The Sun Still In Me” is more bombastic, but is also not stingy with modern synths and “Song Of The Forgotten” also knows how to do it despite its brisk tempo and heavy rhythms, especially through the haunting keyboard melodies. Last but not least, the haunting, extremely dark and ever-increasing “Leina” should be mentioned.

With the best will in the world, I can’t find any failures on “How’s The Heart?” and I recommend this album (almost) without reservation to all Melodic Death Metal fans, especially since they can also handle modern elements. It’s worth it, because rarely has an album in this genre been so creative, courageous and still to the point.

Tracklist „How’s The Heart?“:

1. Of Course I Still Love You

2. In Lieu Of Flowers

3. Fragile

4. Anomaly

5. The Sun Still In Me

6. Song Of Forgotten

7. Name

8. Devotion

9. The End We Start From

10. How’s The Heart

11. Only When I’m Breathing (Bonus Track)

12. Hennessy (Bonus Track)

13. Twin Flame (Bonus Track)

Total playing time: 53:27

Band-Links:

