Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price for this Monday, September 25, 2023

He blue dollar today Monday September 25th 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, is listed at $740 for purchase and $745 for sale, in this first exchange session of the week.

With respect to official dollar, according to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA), hoy Monday September 25th quotes at $347,50 for purchase and $365,50 for sale.

How much is the MEP dollar trading at?

He dollar MEPalso know as dollar bagquotes at $680,78 for purchase and $681,49 for sale.

“Financial dollars are extremely controlled,” said the director of Rafaela Capital

How much does the dollar count with settlement

He dollar counted with settlement (CCL) is located on the blackboards $685,12 for purchase and $751,12 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at today in Argentina

For his part, the solidarity dollaralso know as savings or tourist dollarit is located in $639,63.

He Qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards exceeding $300 per month, quotes this September 25th a $657,90.

How much does he quote? Dolar blue hoy?

How much is the wholesale dollar trading at?

He wholesale dollar quote this September 25th a $349,00 for purchase and $350,00 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar trading at?

Through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar quotes at $731,00 for purchase now $742,00 for sale.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA slate, the official euro today Monday September 25th listed on the formal market $376,00 for purchase and $394,00 for sale.

How much does the euro blue trade at?

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this September 25th a $799,00 for purchase and $810,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much does the official real and real blue cost?

The real official, the Brazil currencyIt is September 25th listed on the formal market $69,00 for purchase and $77,00 for sale, according to the BNA board.

For its part, the real blue is currently trading in the parallel market at $95,00 y $100,00 for purchase and sale respectively.

Risk country

He risk country It is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Monday, September 25 This index places the country risk in 2,371 basis points.

